Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Dec. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 23. Pierre […]
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Winter Storm Watch states that blizzard conditions are possible, and total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible. In addition...
kynt1450.com
Winter Storm Warning
With a winter storm that could see temperatures below zero in Yankton this week, Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that he expects wind chills that could reach as low as negative 21 degrees. Mundt says that along with the cold, Yankton could see up to 2-4 inches of snow on...
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
KELOLAND TV
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
kiwaradio.com
NWS: Snow Should Begin Early Wednesday Morning
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says snow beginning early WEDNESDAY morning. Snow amounts will range between 2-5 inches. The biggest concern remains the very strong winds & bitterly cold wind chills that follow on THURSDAY & FRIDAY. Expect very difficult travel conditions as the result of blowing & drifting snow.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
101.9 KELO-FM
Man ticketed after driving his truck through a building Thursday night in northern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man was ticketed after driving his truck through a building last night in northern Sioux Falls. The incident occurred at a business in the 900 block of E. 54th Street North shortly after 9 p.m. Police say that the driver was parking and...
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Corrections, a South Dakota state inmate passed away while serving two life and one 25-year sentence. The inmate, Jimmy Weatherford, was 63 years old and passed away in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. The DOC did not disclose the cause of death.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a local store wearing medical masks and gloves. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said the robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest Sioux Falls. A man and woman entered the business wearing medical masks and gloves, claiming they had a gun and demanding cash, and the clerk obliged. The two suspects then fled the scene and have not yet been located.
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
Comments / 0