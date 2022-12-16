ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining

The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
disneytips.com

Have Disney Fans Moved on From This Once Viral Theme Park Souvenir?

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane back to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney announced that one of the limited-time souvenirs at this seasonal event would be a Figment popcorn bucket, and Guests lost it. While Figment had served as a sort of unofficial mascot...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/8/22 (Park-Specific Pricing Begins, More Holiday Decor Added to Toy Story Land, New Resort Merchandise, & More)

Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We’ve got a lot of ground to cover today so let’s get started!. On our way to the park we noticed a new road sign that’s currently blank. Could this be a new style of the blue road signs we’ve been seeing slowly be replaced around Walt Disney World?
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today

New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World

As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WDW News Today

New Mickey Balloon Premium Rainbow Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom

A new premium popcorn bucket is coming soon to Magic Kingdom. This shiny rainbow bucket is just the latest shaped like a Mickey balloon. The metallic bucket will include a rainbow strap and reads “Magic Kingdom Established 1971” on the side. The bucket will be available via mobile...
TVLine

Charlie Cox 'Fascinated' by Daredevil's 18-Episode Order on Disney+, Says It 'Probably Won't Be as Gory' as Netflix

If you raised an eyebrow (inside your cowl) when it was announced that Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will have an 18-episode season, Charlie Cox was intrigued right along with you. “I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox, who did 13-episode seasons for Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, told NME. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show,” he ventured. “Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like…. I think there’s something quite interesting about...

