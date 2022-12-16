If you raised an eyebrow (inside your cowl) when it was announced that Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will have an 18-episode season, Charlie Cox was intrigued right along with you. “I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox, who did 13-episode seasons for Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, told NME. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show,” he ventured. “Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like…. I think there’s something quite interesting about...

