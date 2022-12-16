Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Have Disney Fans Moved on From This Once Viral Theme Park Souvenir?
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane back to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney announced that one of the limited-time souvenirs at this seasonal event would be a Figment popcorn bucket, and Guests lost it. While Figment had served as a sort of unofficial mascot...
Disney World And Disneyland Are Making A Big Change To Genie+, And It's About Time
Genie+ is adding a feature that honestly should have been there on day one.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/8/22 (Park-Specific Pricing Begins, More Holiday Decor Added to Toy Story Land, New Resort Merchandise, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We’ve got a lot of ground to cover today so let’s get started!. On our way to the park we noticed a new road sign that’s currently blank. Could this be a new style of the blue road signs we’ve been seeing slowly be replaced around Walt Disney World?
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/04/22 (Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain, Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband, New Daisy & Minnie Pandora Charm Set, & More)￼
Season’s Greetings from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on doing some shopping and rides. As always we will be sure to report on all the new things we find. Let’s get started. On our way to Magic Kingdom this morning we spotted more blue road signs that have...
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World
As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
New Mickey Balloon Premium Rainbow Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Magic Kingdom
A new premium popcorn bucket is coming soon to Magic Kingdom. This shiny rainbow bucket is just the latest shaped like a Mickey balloon. The metallic bucket will include a rainbow strap and reads “Magic Kingdom Established 1971” on the side. The bucket will be available via mobile...
Charlie Cox 'Fascinated' by Daredevil's 18-Episode Order on Disney+, Says It 'Probably Won't Be as Gory' as Netflix
If you raised an eyebrow (inside your cowl) when it was announced that Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will have an 18-episode season, Charlie Cox was intrigued right along with you. “I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox, who did 13-episode seasons for Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, told NME. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show,” he ventured. “Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like…. I think there’s something quite interesting about...
