Clarendon County, SC

manninglive.com

JROTC ball

Saturday, Dec 10, the weather was beautiful outside. Students from Sumter and Clarendon counties participated in the annual Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Ball. The Army National Guard Armory in Sumter County, off Pike Street, was the venue for this gala event. Students from Eagle Battalion Army JROTC from Scott’s Branch High Middle/High School, Air Force JROTC from Manning High School, and Air Force ROTC from Crestwood and Lakewood in Sumter were all present.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Seniors in Camden might see relief for their utility bills

CAMDEN, S.C. — Expensive electricity bills have become a well-known issue for residents in Camden. The city is working to help alleviate some of that as they passed the first reading of a Senior Rate Credit, which is now moving forward to the final reading. "It's approximately $250,000 dollars...
CAMDEN, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCSO addresses rumors of break-ins targeting women

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone.  But deputies said […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Dyson's Home for Funerals under new ownership

Dyson’s Home for Funerals, located at 237 Main St in Summerton, SC marked their new ownership with a rededication ceremony and an open house. The new owners, Rubin and Melika Jackson, have already planned and held many events that were open to the public and welcoming to all. The...
SUMMERTON, SC
live5news.com

Warming shelter to open Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested after inappropriate relationship with teen discovered by mom, affidavits show

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges after authorities said he engaged in sexual activity with a teenager. According to affidavits from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother filed a report in December after finding “inappropriate communication” between her daughter and an adult man. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

