manninglive.com
JROTC ball
Saturday, Dec 10, the weather was beautiful outside. Students from Sumter and Clarendon counties participated in the annual Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Ball. The Army National Guard Armory in Sumter County, off Pike Street, was the venue for this gala event. Students from Eagle Battalion Army JROTC from Scott’s Branch High Middle/High School, Air Force JROTC from Manning High School, and Air Force ROTC from Crestwood and Lakewood in Sumter were all present.
Seniors in Camden might see relief for their utility bills
CAMDEN, S.C. — Expensive electricity bills have become a well-known issue for residents in Camden. The city is working to help alleviate some of that as they passed the first reading of a Senior Rate Credit, which is now moving forward to the final reading. "It's approximately $250,000 dollars...
A new food pantry has arrived in Kershaw County
LUGOFF, S.C. — A new resource to help those food insecure in Kershaw county. A new food pantry is located at Unity United Methodist Church on Highway 12. The church has partnered with United Way of Kershaw County to have a food pantry open once a month. "We we're...
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
manninglive.com
Clarendon Soil and Water provides plants to school
Clarendon Soil & Water Conservation District donated several different types of vegetables to Mrs. Sheri Sim’s 6th grade students at East Clarendon Middle school. The kids planted each plant in the established raised beds.
live5news.com
Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
Woman missing in Florence may be in danger because of health problems, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 37-year-old woman who has health problems that could put her in danger, Florence police said. Kayla Brazell was reported missing by a family member, police said. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 205 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191 orto […]
WCSO addresses rumors of break-ins targeting women
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone. But deputies said […]
manninglive.com
Dyson's Home for Funerals under new ownership
Dyson’s Home for Funerals, located at 237 Main St in Summerton, SC marked their new ownership with a rededication ceremony and an open house. The new owners, Rubin and Melika Jackson, have already planned and held many events that were open to the public and welcoming to all. The...
Coroner IDs man found dead after Florence officers hear gunshots
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Florence after police found a person dead in an empty lot Sunday night. Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Brunson Street after hearing gunshots in the area and found the person dead, Florence police said. The person killed has been […]
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Warming shelter to open Monday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
Coroner identifies 9-year-old killed in shooting in Lower Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night. The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the child Tuesday as Christopher Scott III of Hopkins. They did not give any details beyond confirming the child's identity. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday night that...
Man arrested after inappropriate relationship with teen discovered by mom, affidavits show
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges after authorities said he engaged in sexual activity with a teenager. According to affidavits from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s mother filed a report in December after finding “inappropriate communication” between her daughter and an adult man. […]
