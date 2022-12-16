Read full article on original website
Matt Carpenter agrees to $12M, 2-year contract with Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Carpenter agreed Tuesday to a $12 million, two-year contract with the San Diego Padres after reviving his career with the New York Yankees in a season cut short by injury. The agreement for the infielder/outfielder could be worth $21 million over two seasons if...
AP source: Royals, RHP Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Judge and Yankees finalize $360 million, 9-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — American League MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday finalized their $360 million, nine-year contract, the third-largest deal in baseball history. New York announced the agreement and called a news conference for Wednesday at Yankee Stadium to discuss the contract, which was...
Bellinger looking forward to fresh start after joining Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger is looking forward to a fresh start with the Chicago Cubs and showing he can again be a productive hitter. He went from winning the NL MVP with the Dodgers in 2019 to being cut by Los Angeles in November. The years in between were marked by injuries and plummeting production.
Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday.
AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern
The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not...
Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions' new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City's pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus and has...
Champion Rams' playoff hopes gone with 3 weeks left to play
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history. One more loss will make them the league's worst defending champions;...
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and...
Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday.
Joel Soñora released by Portuguese team Marítimo
American midfielder Joel Soñora was released from his contract with the Portuguese team Marítimo by mutual consent on Tuesday. The 26-year-old midfielder from Dallas made just four league appearances since joining the club last summer. He had been on loan previously to the Argentine team Vélez Sarsfield.
