Bronx, NY

Bronx gas station robbed at gunpoint, over $1K in cigarettes stolen: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
 4 days ago

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A couple of men walked into a gas station in the Bronx on Thursday, and one man held a gun at the cashier while the other took money from the register, according to NYPD.

The two suspects walked into the gas station on Bartow Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said. The men demanded the employee give them cash while one man pointed the gun at them, according to the NYPD. Police said the second man went behind the counter and took around $2,000 from the register and more than $1,000 in cigarettes of different brands.

The suspects were described as two men in masks with heavy builds, according to police. They left the gas station on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

