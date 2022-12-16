ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
ILLINOIS STATE
wtad.com

Winter storm on its' way

Expected to hit Thursday with snow, followed by winds, bitter cold. Officials in both Illinois and Missouri are urging caution on the roads, as the area's first winter storm of the season is set to roll through on Thursday. Both the Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation say that road...
MISSOURI STATE
WIFR

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In July, Illinois lawmakers temporarily stopped a scheduled motor fuel tax hike that would last until Dec. 31. The fuel tax increase is expected to continue as planned as we enter the new year. “So in January, we’ll see that 2 cent increase plus, I think...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. Clouds and cold temperatures ahead of major cold wave ahead of Christmas. VIDEO: Branson Police announce arrest and charges …. Branson Police announce arrest and charges for double homicide. VIDEO: Prepping your vehicle for the cold. VIDEO: Prepping...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri

The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
MISSOURI STATE
CNN

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
IDAHO STATE
KWQC

Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Circle K is offering a discount on gas for customers in Illinois and Iowa to fuel up ahead of their trips. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel

(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IDPH fines 25 Central IL nursing homes for care violations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health recently fined 25 nursing homes in central Illinois, among many others throughout the state, for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act. 14 of the facilities were fined $25,000 for Type A violations, the second-most serious type of violation. Under the NHCA, these are violations […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Shopping tips to get through the winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)- A lot of people are prepping for holiday events as they also prepare for the winter storm.  “White Christmases are nice, but blizzards are not,” said Heather Munro.   And to prepare Brennan Blanchette, assistant store manager of Blains Farm and Fleet says there are a few things you need to get […]
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy