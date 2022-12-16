Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
kotatv.com
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jimmy Weatherford, a 63-year-old man serving life for a Rapid City murder, has died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Weatherford reportedly died Sunday, Dec. 18. The Department of Corrections did not release how Weatherford died. Weather was serving two life sentences...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Shelley Aakre
Shelley L. Aakre, 74, of Vermillion, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Vermillion, SD with Rev. Carolyn Solberg officiating. Burial will be at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, SD.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
KELOLAND TV
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man and woman wear medical masks & gloves during robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for two suspects who robbed a local store wearing medical masks and gloves. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said the robbery occurred Sunday afternoon in northwest Sioux Falls. A man and woman entered the business wearing medical masks and gloves, claiming they had a gun and demanding cash, and the clerk obliged. The two suspects then fled the scene and have not yet been located.
siouxfalls.business
From journalist to advocate, nonprofit leader pilots new approach to prevent substance abuse
This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. After losing her daughter to fentanyl poisoning in 2018, Angela Kennecke easily could have retreated into the shadows of life — overwhelmed by grief, anger and sadness. Instead, the award-winning journalist chose to turn her heartbreak into...
siouxlandnews.com
Local community theatre divided after news of Youth Director being removed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The community involved with the Sioux City Community Theatre is split, with divided thoughts on a staff member and that person's future with the theatre. Benji Cotter has been the Youth Theatre Director for 17 years. Recently, the board for the theatre asked Cotter to...
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
thewayneherald.com
Additional arrest made in Laurel quadruple homicide investigation
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug 4. Carrie Jones, 43, was arrested at her home in Laurel without incident. She has been lodged in Antelope County Jail on charges of first degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
dakotanewsnow.com
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It seems like something from the future, leaving the key fob in your pocket and starting the car with the push of a button. According to Joe Wentland of Audio Playground Electronics, the key fob has a range limit. “The average is just about...
Comments / 0