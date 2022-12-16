Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Analyst Asks If Cable Is a Good Business and the Answer Doesn’t Mention TV
Top cable industry analyst Craig Moffett issued a Monday morning report with a provocative title, asking, “Is cable a good business?”. Clearly, MoffettNathanson’s principal and senior analyst believes Wall Street doesn’t think so. He also thinks sentiment will come around at some point in the future. But bull or bear, the future of cable TV, cord-cutting and retransmission-consent fees doesn’t seem to matter much. Moffett barely mentions them.
nexttv.com
Maggy Chan Named Managing Director at NBCU Global Advertising Sales Unit
NBCUniversal has named Maggy Chan managing director and executive VP of global advertising and partnerships, effective January 16. Chan had been COO, global distribution at BBC Studios, where she was responsible international content sales, commercialization of World News TV Channel and advertising sales across WNTV and BBC.com. She succeeds KC...
Two equity bankers lose their Morgan Stanley broker licenses -regulator
NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Two Morgan Stanley (MS.N) equity syndicate bankers, Pawan Passi and Charles Leisure, are no longer listed as registered brokers at the Wall Street firm, according to industry regulator FINRA's website.
nexttv.com
Our Bold Prediction: A Major Cable Company Will (Finally) Get Out of Cable TV in 2023 (Bloom)
Most MSOs have been moving away from the original basis of their business for years. Hear us now and believe us later -- it's really happening this time. It’s that time of year where people look forward, and back, in Janus’s two-faced style, pondering what’s coming and what just happened.
nexttv.com
Ad Tech Flourishes While Traditional Business Is Battered
In a twist that makes sense only on Wall Street, media company stocks are being pummeled in part because of weakness in the ad market caused by an uncertain economic outlook and expectations that inflation will constrain consumer demand — yet ad-tech stocks stay relatively strong. The explanation for...
nexttv.com
MPA Names New Content Security Communications Executive
The Motion Picture Association has named an executive to head communications for its content protection and security efforts. Pamela Corante will be VP of global communications overseeing the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), which goes after online streaming thieves and other content pirates, and its Trusted Partner Network (opens in new tab), an industrywide content security initiative.
