South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Dec. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 23. Pierre […]
USD basketball player facing additional charges
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — There is an update in the case against an University of South Dakota basketball player accused of rape. A grand jury has indicted 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana with three counts of rape along with interfering with emergency communications. Court papers say he forcibly raped a woman...
Same night, 40 miles apart: Two northeast Nebraska girls basketball players reach 1,000 points
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Two high school girls basketball players in Nebraska joined the 1,000-point club on the same night, separated by only about 40 miles. Niobrara/Verdigre's Josilyn Miller eclipsed 1,000 career points early in her junior season, doing so on a putback in the first half against Creighton on Saturday.
SportsZone Top 5 Plays (12-18-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Here are our SportsZone Top 5 Plays from December 18th, 2022.
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
Shelley Aakre
Shelley L. Aakre, 74, of Vermillion, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Vermillion, SD with Rev. Carolyn Solberg officiating. Burial will be at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, SD.
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through Friday at 6:00 P.M. The Winter Storm Watch states that blizzard conditions are possible, and total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are possible. In addition...
NWS: Snow Should Begin Early Wednesday Morning
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says snow beginning early WEDNESDAY morning. Snow amounts will range between 2-5 inches. The biggest concern remains the very strong winds & bitterly cold wind chills that follow on THURSDAY & FRIDAY. Expect very difficult travel conditions as the result of blowing & drifting snow.
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
Sanford Health announces top baby names of 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oliver and Olivia were the top boys and girls baby names, respectively, for Sanford Health. The health system announced its list of the most popular baby names in 2022. For boys, Oliver tapped the list as the most popular name for newborn boys for...
Van's Powersports comes to Hull
HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
Brookings man identified as person killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
