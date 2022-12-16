Chargers on the Brink of Getting Back Three Starters From Injury

The Chargers look to be getting back three key players from injury against the Titans.

As the Chargers enter a stretch of games that can be summed up as must-win territory with the playoffs looming closer, they’re likely to get back three starters from injury for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) – all of which missed last week's game – look to have made enough progress in which they’re on the brink of returning.

All three players have been listed as questionable on the final injury report, but their uptick in participation throughout practice this week indicates encouraging developments.

Callahan and Pipkins were full participants on Friday, while Joseph-Day was considered limited.

"We'll see for game-time, but they were all in practice this week," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of the three players deemed questionable.

Staley stated that Callahan, Joseph-Day and Pipkins will workout during pregame warmups in order to come to grips on whether or not they'll be active.

Among other things on the Chargers' injury front, safety Derwin James (quad) was ruled doubtful for Sunday's game. He hasn't practiced at all this week – nor did he last week – and appears to be a long-shot to suit-up and play this weekend.

"Progressing," Staley said on Friday regarding James' injury status. "He's been doing workouts and stuff like that. I know he's feeling better. We'll see about this game, but definitely improving."

With James expected to be sidelined for another week, the Chargers will run out Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman as the team's starting safeties just as they did last Sunday night against the Dolphins.

“I was definitely happy with how those guys played," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said when asked about the performance from Adderley and Gilman last week. "We knew that the communication and how those guys play together was going to be important.

"Every moment that we are on a practice field, even if we are not practicing, it is a chance for us to get better and make sure that we are on the same page. I think they did a great job of that, making sure that they were on the same page. They ran the show Sunday. We have to hope that they do it again this week.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.