WSMV
Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville. The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys. The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday...
Check stolen, washed for thousands of dollars from West Nashville
A West Nashville man is warning the public after he fell victim to a check-washing scheme.
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting During the Holidays in Rutherford County Often Involve Suspects Who Travel from City-to-City / Store-to-Store
(Murfreesboro, TN) Shoplifting continues throughout America, which means the problem continues to plague Rutherford County, especially during the holiday season. While it can be discouraging to hear about thieves making it out of a store with hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars in merchandise without getting caught, don’t worry – it’s often a short-lived victory for the thief or thieves.
wgnsradio.com
New Missing / Lost Cellphone "Pinging" Scam Hitting Our Area
(Nolensville, TN) In nearby Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Rutherford County, police have been warning residents about a person going door-to-door in an attempt to involve residents in a phone scam. The trickery involves a lost or stolen cellphone. Most recently on Sunday, an individual holding an iPad knocked on...
WSMV
The most dangerous Nashville roads to avoid during winter weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you must drive in Nashville’s winter weather, what areas should you avoid at all costs?. WSMV4 tracked down the most dangerous spots for drivers when winter weather hits. “I’m going to be staying home because I’m from Ohio and I know what it’s like,”...
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
Search for Lawrence County man missing since September
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
WKRN
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
WSMV
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
wgnsradio.com
1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash
(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
News 2 Gives Back: Support for family of fallen Maury County deputy
Community members are invited to join News 2 to support the family of fallen Maury County Reserve Deputy Brad Miller all day Monday, Dec. 19.
WSMV
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
Man arrested, found with drugs after exposing himself at apartment complex in East Nashville
A 34-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he was found with drugs after he exposed himself to a woman at an apartment complex in East Nashville.
