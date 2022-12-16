ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville. The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys. The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting During the Holidays in Rutherford County Often Involve Suspects Who Travel from City-to-City / Store-to-Store

(Murfreesboro, TN) Shoplifting continues throughout America, which means the problem continues to plague Rutherford County, especially during the holiday season. While it can be discouraging to hear about thieves making it out of a store with hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars in merchandise without getting caught, don’t worry – it’s often a short-lived victory for the thief or thieves.
wgnsradio.com

New Missing / Lost Cellphone "Pinging" Scam Hitting Our Area

(Nolensville, TN) In nearby Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Rutherford County, police have been warning residents about a person going door-to-door in an attempt to involve residents in a phone scam. The trickery involves a lost or stolen cellphone. Most recently on Sunday, an individual holding an iPad knocked on...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

The most dangerous Nashville roads to avoid during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you must drive in Nashville’s winter weather, what areas should you avoid at all costs?. WSMV4 tracked down the most dangerous spots for drivers when winter weather hits. “I’m going to be staying home because I’m from Ohio and I know what it’s like,”...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Search for Lawrence County man missing since September

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for help has been sent by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department as they look for a man missing now for several months. John Paul Whitehead has been missing since September 30, 2022, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen in the area of Skyline Madison in […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
wgnsradio.com

1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash

(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
SMYRNA, TN

