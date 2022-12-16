Read full article on original website
Skillet Chicken With Tangy-Sweet Peperonata
Peperonata is an Italian side dish of stewy sweet peppers, onion, and garlic, often flavored with oregano and basil. Here it becomes the base of a speedy weeknight-friendly dinner with the help of a couple jars of roasted red peppers—as opposed to the traditional fresh bell peppers. The swap is beneficial in terms of both timing and flavor: Because the jarred peppers are already cooked, they don’t need nearly as long to become a tender, softened heap, and they add an extra layer of smokiness that the fresh bell peppers don’t provide. By nestling in sliced seared chicken breasts and topping the skillet with Parmesan and basil, you’ll create a full meal that can go straight from the oven to the table. Do seek out whole roasted peppers rather than the presliced strips if you can find them; the latter are usually quite skinny and inclined to melt away in the pan. For a rustic peperonata, you’ll want to cut the peppers into larger pieces yourself.
Ochazuke (Rice Tea Soup)
Ochazuke was always the last part of the meals we ate with our grandmother; my obachama didn’t like seeing any grains go to waste. Tea soup is made with fresh or leftover rice in your rice bowl and green tea, but you can substitute chicken broth, miso soup, or dashi for the green tea. You can also make ochazuke a meal in itself by making it with more rice and toppings, which is what this recipe calls for. For the rice, use basic white rice. Enjoy this soup plain or with a variety of toppings, such as grilled fish, sashimi, pickled cod roe, umeboshi, and nori.
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
This chicken and wild rice soup is my brother Sean's most favorite thing to eat. Anytime he'd come home from college, this was his comfort food. Even though my soup base is made with equal parts cream and chicken stock, it's still lighter than most, but you can adjust the amount of cream you use to suit your taste (sometimes I hold way back on the heavy cream and finish the soup with a bit of sour cream instead). I highly recommend making this soup a day or two ahead; it actually gets better after a night in the refrigerator, which allows all of the flavors to better meld together.
Ozoni (New Year’s Good Luck Soup)
This is the first soup of the New Year that Japanese people sip for good luck and good fortune. We drink ozoni each day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the first five days of the year. I make a big batch of dashi, about 4 quarts to last me the whole week. The featured ingredient in this hearty soup is mochi, which symbolizes flexibility and endurance. In my family, the soup is a simple suimono (clear soup) and the mochi is always freshly toasted. The soup also includes bite-size pieces of kamaboko (fish cake), chicken, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, some greens (such as spinach, kale, or mizuna), and for garnish, some mitsuba leaves and a small bit of lemon or yuzu peel to balance out the colors. Besides this soup, I always make more than a half dozen traditional New Year’s good luck osechi dishes, which celebrate fertility (eggs, beans), endurance and flexibility (mochi), happiness (kombu), forward motion (lotus wheels), fire (carrots), purity (daikon), and groundedness (root vegetables).
Creamy-Dreamy Strawberry-Banana Smoothie
Do you really need a new recipe for a strawberry-banana smoothie? Maybe not if you’re okay with the icy, bland, vaguely fruit-flavored drink currently coming out of your blender. But if you’re in the market for a fruit smoothie that’s creamy, not slushy, and actually tasty, we have some thoughts.
The 19 Most Popular Weeknight Dinner Recipes of 2022
On many weeknights, when 6:00 p.m. rolls around, you can find me standing in my kitchen, staring dazedly into my phone while typing something like “chicken” or “easy pasta” into the search bar of the Epicurious app. Judging from the lineup of Epicurious’s most popular recipes of the year, it seems that a lot of you can also appreciate the art of a speedy, reliable recipe that gets dinner on the table without needing to prepare a million different components or courses.
Picking The Right Chocolate For Every Recipe
There are over 15 types of chocolate and pro chef Adrienne Cheatham is back to break down when and how to use each one. From cacao beans and nibs to Mexican table chocolate and the best choice for cookies, learn how to get the most out of the complex world of chocolate in the kitchen.
In Praise of the Dough Hook, the Unsung Hero of KitchenAid Attachments
I got my KitchenAid stand mixer when I was 27 years old. My boss gave me a cash card for the holidays and like any normal person in his mid-20s making a low salary, I turned around and bought the only expensive item one can actually count on receiving from their wedding registry. I made cakes, I whipped cream, I did the things you do with a stand mixer, but for well over a decade, I never bothered to learn about (or even think about, really) the white hook that came in the box with the other attachments. Throughout the 2010s that item was, to me, a nuisance that I had to move in and out of the bowl every time I wanted to use the mixer because I had nowhere to store it. I was a fool.
Lazy Day Pancakes
When it’s Saturday morning, your fridge is practically empty, your stomach is rumbling, and you’re still too bleary-eyed to shuffle to the store, there’s really only one thing to do: Make this easy pancake recipe. Requiring nothing more than regular old milk and the usual pantry suspects, these delicious pancakes are dangerously simple, meaning you can kiss that store-bought pancake mix going bad on the shelf goodbye.
51 Recipes From Our Favorite Cookbooks of the Year
A big part of our work at Epicurious involves assembling a list of all of the year’s best cookbooks. To get to the list, we read and cook, and cook some more. Not every book makes the cut, but when the recipes really shine, we can’t help but tell everyone how much we loved them. Below, you’ll find some of the dishes that really stood out from this year’s list—and a handful of desserts reprinted from our favorite 2022 baking books as well. Start cooking now, but don’t say we didn’t warn you; cookbook collections have been known to grow bigger and bigger once you taste a preview recipe or two.
The 17 Most Popular Vegetarian Recipes of 2022
Whether you eat a fully plant-based diet or you just try to make sure to get some vegetables in every week, it can be helpful to have a stash of recipe ideas on hand. These are the vegetarian dinners and sides your fellow readers have been making this year, including meatless chili, quick chana masala, and toasty paneer sandwiches. Scroll down to see them all—and be sure to sign in and save your favorites for easy access when you’re meal planning.
Extra-Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting
On first glance these homemade cinnamon rolls may not look like anything out of the ordinary. Buttery, golden brown yeasted dough, check; delicious cinnamon–brown sugar filling, check; decadent cream cheese icing, check. But we’re putting it all on the line to wager that this recipe, thanks to a few choice tactical twists, produces the best, most ooey-gooey, perfectly fluffy from-scratch buns you’ll ever make.
