WSMV

5 violins stolen from local business in Berry Hill

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five violins were reported stolen from The Violin Shop, a store in the Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville. The store posted on its Facebook page that its shop was broken into on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and that the intruder busted their front door with a sledgehammer.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville’s Music Note receives final touches before NYE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New Year’s Eve in Nashville is known for large crowds enjoying great music, food, and dancing while the next year is ushered in by a countdown to midnight. Central to Nashville’s New Year’s Eve festivities is the Music Note Drop, where the 16-foot, 400-pound musical...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City

A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City. A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville. The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys. The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday...
NASHVILLE, TN
Eater

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Nashville

The holidays are synonymous with stress — the shopping rush, social obligations, and getting your holiday cards out on time — but your holiday meal doesn’t have to be. So, if you’re not feeling particularly inspired to cook after weeks of running around, take heart. Nashville’s best and brightest restaurants have come to the rescue with festive meals that can be enjoyed in-house or taken home for a cozy dinner party with family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville faith-based program helps mother of 8 reach career goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joy Yates, of mother of eight, is on the verge of starting her dream career as a Human Resources Director. “She’s in there right now prepping for a big interview with the state of Tennessee,” said Carole Peterson, the executive director of the free career training program, UpRise Nashville. “This would be her first step on the rung for her.”
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Woman Remains In Nashville Hospital After Oak Grove Crash

A woman who was run over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning remains in critical but stable condition in a Nashville hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say Rebecca Bishop was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
OAK GROVE, KY
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells auto repair shops in Kentucky, Tennessee

Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.43 million sale of two Caliber Collision centers, one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the other in Brentwood, Tennessee, a southern suburb of Nashville. Caliber, the nation’s largest collision repair provider, operates the properties under long-term net leases. Members of Marcus & Millichap’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN

