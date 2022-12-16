Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
WSMV
5 violins stolen from local business in Berry Hill
BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five violins were reported stolen from The Violin Shop, a store in the Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville. The store posted on its Facebook page that its shop was broken into on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and that the intruder busted their front door with a sledgehammer.
WSMV
Almost 7,000 children will receive gifts from Last Minute Toy Store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children in Davidson County will wake up to Christmas presents thanks to the Last Minute Toy Store. Monday was the biggest day in the store’s 29-year history. Highland Park Church partners with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for the annual event. For...
WSMV
Nashville’s Music Note receives final touches before NYE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New Year’s Eve in Nashville is known for large crowds enjoying great music, food, and dancing while the next year is ushered in by a countdown to midnight. Central to Nashville’s New Year’s Eve festivities is the Music Note Drop, where the 16-foot, 400-pound musical...
WSMV
‘Night Mayor’ to crack down on noise, cleanliness in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper has appointed Nashville’s first director of nightlife, a position created to address chaotic behavior after the sun goes down in the Music City. Benton McDonough, executive director of the Metro-Nashville Beer Board, was appointed to the position. “The new role in...
WKRN
Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City
A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City. A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer...
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
This is the best restaurant in Tennessee, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.
WSMV
Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville. The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys. The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday...
WSMV
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
WKRN
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list turns himself in
A man who appeared on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list several weeks in a row is in custody after he turned himself in to police earlier this week. Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville’s ‘Top …. A man who appeared on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted"...
Eater
Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Nashville
The holidays are synonymous with stress — the shopping rush, social obligations, and getting your holiday cards out on time — but your holiday meal doesn’t have to be. So, if you’re not feeling particularly inspired to cook after weeks of running around, take heart. Nashville’s best and brightest restaurants have come to the rescue with festive meals that can be enjoyed in-house or taken home for a cozy dinner party with family and friends.
WSMV
Nashville faith-based program helps mother of 8 reach career goal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joy Yates, of mother of eight, is on the verge of starting her dream career as a Human Resources Director. “She’s in there right now prepping for a big interview with the state of Tennessee,” said Carole Peterson, the executive director of the free career training program, UpRise Nashville. “This would be her first step on the rung for her.”
Two Hands Opening Second Restaurant in Tennessee
Australian-Inspired Cafe to Join The Factory at Franklin
Nashville Humane Association hopes to clear the shelters during Christmas
The program with Nashville Humane Association ensures all dogs and cats are in a loving home during Christmas.
whvoradio.com
Woman Remains In Nashville Hospital After Oak Grove Crash
A woman who was run over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning remains in critical but stable condition in a Nashville hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say Rebecca Bishop was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells auto repair shops in Kentucky, Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.43 million sale of two Caliber Collision centers, one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the other in Brentwood, Tennessee, a southern suburb of Nashville. Caliber, the nation’s largest collision repair provider, operates the properties under long-term net leases. Members of Marcus & Millichap’s...
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
Nashville hits triple digits in murders for the year
There have been 100 murders in Nashville so far this year. The mother of Timothy Hodge says hers son was shot and killed back in August. She's pleading for the gun violence stop.
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
