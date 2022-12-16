Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Down 11% After Twitter Poll Says Elon Musk Should Leave CEO Post
The OG meme coin was long speculated to be a part of a planned Twitter-based wallet integration. The price of Dogecoin dropped more than 10% today and is currently trading at $0.07 following Elon Musk's latest Twitter Poll asking if he should step down as the head of the social media platform.
The Biggest Story in Crypto in 2022: Contagion—From Terra to FTX
There’s hardly a project, protocol, or institution that hasn’t felt the sting of contagion in 2022. The lucky ones are ending the year having had to downsize their workforce to weather what seems to be an increasingly severe crypto bull market. The unlucky ones—and there have been many—are facing liquidation, lawsuits, and jail time.
Meta Says It Still Believes in Metaverse—Stock Is Down 64% Since Name Change
The social media giant has dumped billions into its nascent metaverse project so far, with little to show for it. While 2022 has been a tough year for the tech industry, Meta has had an especially rough run. Its stock has dropped 60% since the company changed its name in October 2021, when its stock traded at $323.57 per share. Currently, Meta is trading at $114.74, according to MarketWatch.
