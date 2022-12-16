ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kevin Hart adds two shows to his Phoenix 2023 ‘Reality Check Tour’ stop

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
Kevin Hart is set to bring his ‘Reality Check Tour’ to the Valley this 2023!

Hart previously announced he would be having a show in Phoenix come February, but on December 16 the comedian announced he’s adding TWO more tour dates to the Valley.

The shows take place over Super Bowl LVII weekend in Arizona.

Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster ; prices vary on the show date. Tickets start as low as $69.50.

IF YOU GO

  • Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

The show dates are the following:

  • Friday: February 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.
  • Friday: February 10, 2023, at 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: February 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

