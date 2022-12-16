ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GloRilla Offers New Assistant $550 A Week And Twitter Hates That For Her

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Glorilla.                                       Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The internet is tearing Glorilla down for offering to pay her prospective assistant $550 a week. Duties for this role include attending weekly meetings, schedule meetings, handle travel and itineraries, run various errands and much more.

Glorilla was called out for not offering a livable wage.

The glorilla assistant situation is compelling me to tell y’all: everyone deserves wages that allow them to LIVE and then some. It shouldn’t be a luxury to be able to have one job that allows you to take care of yourself and some extra for whatever you want.

Glorilla , before I work for less than $80 a day to be somebody’s personal assistant , I’ll sell blood & plasma! That’s an around the clock job! $550 a week is almost working for free! Did we step into the 90s?

Others sided with the “FNF” rapper and said that kind of position doesn’t deserve a higher salary.

Folks really saying $550 a week to be glorilla assistant ain’t enough. Y’all po asses want ceo salary for an entry level position

Y’all bashing GloRilla about paying 550 a week for an assistant is werid. She’s just starting her career too she’s not going to have money like that right now. That’s a good experience either apply or shut up.

Getting paid $550 a week adds up to $2,200 a month. Glorilla is facing the same backlash Summer Walker was hit with. The “Insane” singer offered to pay an assistant $2,000 a month.

Glorilla Said The Job Is Too Easy For A Higher Pay

Glorilla responded to the backlash and said the list of duties may be long but the job doesn’t deserve a higher wage. In a video, she said all of her assistant’s expenses will be paid, so a higher salary isn’t necessary.

“First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” the Memphis native said. “If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-a** flight tickets be. … I take flights every day.”

She added that the assistant won’t find themselves doing every duty every single day.

“Half the sh*** on that list you don’t gotta do for real,” she said. “It’s just, if it comes down to it you might have to do it. But it’s literally the easiest s** in the world. You really don’t gotta do s*** but be with me every day.”

Take a look at what Twitter had to say below.

