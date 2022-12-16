Santa pays special visit to Logan Health Children's Hospital in Kalispell

KALISPELL - It was a special Friday afternoon at Logan Health Children’s Hospital in Kalispell as Santa Claus paid a visit.

Cookies and hot cocoa were enjoyed by little ones at Logan Health Children’s as Santa Claus strolled in.

Santa and his helpers stopped by rooms, surprising patients with holiday treats and gifts.

Santa’s goal was to bring holiday joy to children and their families as they receive special care at the hospital.

Estela Arguello’s 4-year-old son Wyatt is undergoing treatment for Leukemia.

Estela says Santa’s visit goes a long way in lifting Wyatt’s spirit during these hard times.

“I love to see my little son smiling, it’s like a miracle, to be here on the holidays, it’s nice to be reminded that there’s good out there,” says Arguello.

