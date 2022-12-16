ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/22 – 12/20/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Public Library Hosting Retirement Party for Beloved Children’s Librarian

The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a retirement party for beloved children's librarian, Twyla Gaylord, on Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. "If you and your children have visited our Children’s Department sometime over the last two decades, you likely have fond and vivid memories of one of our most beloved and enigmatic children’s librarians, Twyla," the Natrona County Library wrote in a Facebook post. "Always ready with a smile and a helpful reading suggestion, she has been as much a fixture of our Library and the Children’s Department as our story times and book selection!"
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
BAR NUNN, WY
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life

The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
CASPER, WY
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather...
CASPER, WY
Photofest! Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet

The boys' swimming and diving season is underway and Casper-Kelly Walsh hosted a get-together on Friday and Saturday. Ayden Hines of Kelly Walsh won two events, the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and the 100-fly in 101.65. Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central took the 200 free in 1.52.99 and his teammate Conner Doering won the 200 IM in 2.12.06. David Fenderson from Campbell County clocked in at 53.74 to win the 100 free with his teammate CJ Gaskins taking the 500 free in 5.26.57. Sheridan had a couple of winners in this meet as Ben Forsythe went 1.02.56 to win the 100 backstroke and Coleman Hanchett took the 100 breaststroke in 108.52.
CASPER, WY
