Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/22 – 12/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Asking for the Public’s Help with a Fuel Theft Investigation
A post on the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook page reads:. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a security camera image of a vehicle involved in a fuel theft investigation to seek our community’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white...
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
PHOTOS: Natrona County Fire District Contain Massive Fire Tuesday Morning
The Natrona County Fire District recently announced that on Tuesday morning, they put out a massive fire. That's according to a social media post from the Fire District, who shared photos from the blaze as well. "Fire that NCFD responded to early this morning December 20th, 2022, involving a shop...
Suspect in Vintage Car Hit and Run Comes Forward, Owner Asks for Grace and Forgiveness
Last week, Jacquie Anderson, owner of The Bluebird Restaurant (The Cheese Barrel) announced that somebody had ran into her vintage Model A Ford Sedan early Saturday morning. Anderson said it was a hit and run, and it absolutely demolished her prized vehicle; the one she inherited from her father. After...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Natrona County Public Library Hosting Retirement Party for Beloved Children’s Librarian
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a retirement party for beloved children's librarian, Twyla Gaylord, on Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. "If you and your children have visited our Children’s Department sometime over the last two decades, you likely have fond and vivid memories of one of our most beloved and enigmatic children’s librarians, Twyla," the Natrona County Library wrote in a Facebook post. "Always ready with a smile and a helpful reading suggestion, she has been as much a fixture of our Library and the Children’s Department as our story times and book selection!"
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family
The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life
The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
Frigid Temps, Sub Zero Wind Chill, Chance of Snow in Natrona County on Wednesday
The National Weather Service is warning of both strong winds in Natrona County as well as extreme wind chill. Today is mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees, wind chill values as low as -5 degrees. Wind gusts will be as a high as 37 mph. Tonight's forecast is...
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather...
Photofest! Kelly Walsh Boys Swimming & Diving Meet
The boys' swimming and diving season is underway and Casper-Kelly Walsh hosted a get-together on Friday and Saturday. Ayden Hines of Kelly Walsh won two events, the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 and the 100-fly in 101.65. Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central took the 200 free in 1.52.99 and his teammate Conner Doering won the 200 IM in 2.12.06. David Fenderson from Campbell County clocked in at 53.74 to win the 100 free with his teammate CJ Gaskins taking the 500 free in 5.26.57. Sheridan had a couple of winners in this meet as Ben Forsythe went 1.02.56 to win the 100 backstroke and Coleman Hanchett took the 100 breaststroke in 108.52.
City of Casper Uses Poetry to Offer Tips on Preventing Pipes From Freezing
Somebody at the City of Casper is really into Christmas. And for that, we salute them. A massive cold front is coming to Casper over the next few days and the City of Casper has offered a few tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing. Best of all,...
PHOTOS: Santa Sees Casper Kiddos While The Grinch Gets Got by Casper Police
It was a busy day at the David Street Station. Santa Claus himself found himself holding court in 'The Den' and, while the big guy saw a cacophony of Casper kiddos, Casper Police were on the clock, keeping an eye out for a certain mean, green, and relatively lean Grinch.
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Ford Wyoming Center: The ‘Holiday of Blaze’ Is Still Happening Wednesday
Winter is coming to Casper in a big way tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), with snow expected and a wind chill factor around -50°. It is also the date of the Snoop Dogg and T-Pain "Holidaze of Blaze" tour at the Ford Wyoming Center. The official Ford Wyoming Center...
