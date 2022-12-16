ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Gov. Hogan welcomed governor-elect Wes Moore to governor's house

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ks70U_0jlSIrWG00

Governor-elect Wes Moore came to see his new digs today.

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady, Yumi Hogan, greeted Moore and his family on the steps of the governor's house.

Moore doesn't have any hard state decisions to make for another month, but he has a tough decision to make right away.

"We are officially moving in next month. The big thing was, we were letting the kids look around and figure out where the room would be. So, now the debate begins" Moore said.

The governor's house has been the home of Maryland governors since 1870.

There are 54 rooms in the mansion, which includes living areas for the governor and his family.

Comments / 17

Reid Hirsh
4d ago

Hogan is proving to be a bigger and better man in this governor transition of office than Trump was in the presidential transition of office. Now we'll see what Mr. Moore will be bringing to the table after Hogan bows out.

Reply(5)
8
Related
ubaltlawreview.com

What’s Next for Forensic Genetic Genotyping in Maryland?

In 2021, Maryland passed the world’s first law regulating the use of forensic genetic genealogy (FGG).[1] Although this law constitutes a massive step towards safeguarding public privacy, broader criticisms of forensic science call attention to additional areas to monitor regarding Maryland’s FGG usage.[2] Maryland’s FGG policies leave open questions regarding Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government search and seizure, the Fifth Amendment Takings Clause, and underlying issues surrounding forensic DNA science.
MARYLAND STATE
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023

Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Season Begins

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season opens Saturday, Dec. 17. The season contains two segments, Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, 2023, and again from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2023. (Please note these dates are corrected from a previous announcement.)
MARYLAND STATE
thechurchillobserver.com

Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy