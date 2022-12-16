Gov. Hogan welcomed governor-elect Wes Moore to governor's house

Governor-elect Wes Moore came to see his new digs today.

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady, Yumi Hogan, greeted Moore and his family on the steps of the governor's house.

Moore doesn't have any hard state decisions to make for another month, but he has a tough decision to make right away.

"We are officially moving in next month. The big thing was, we were letting the kids look around and figure out where the room would be. So, now the debate begins" Moore said.

The governor's house has been the home of Maryland governors since 1870.

There are 54 rooms in the mansion, which includes living areas for the governor and his family.