Maryland Horse Library & Education Center opens in historic Reisterstown

Nottingham MD
Olszewski launches new Baltimore County Street Tree Replacement Program
TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced a new Street Tree Replacement program, continuing his administration's ongoing efforts to restore critical green infrastructure throughout Baltimore County. The County Executive, local community members, and business owners kicked off the initiative — which will see more than 1,300 trees...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's newly renovated Lexington Market has much to offer for the holidays
For years, Baltimore's Lexington Market has been the place to get holiday staples. This year, the newly renovated market has much to offer. Faidley's Seafood has been in business at Lexington Market since 1886. Every year during the holidays, Faidley's ships crab cakes around the country -- and this year is no exception.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 27: Stoney Creek in Pasadena and Manor Hill in Ellicott City
The 27th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland took us to Anne Arundel County and waterfront hospitality at Stoney Creek Inn and a cold beer at Manor Hill before seeing Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
whatsupmag.com
River of History: The Patapsco River
View from the bridge over Patapsco River at Ellicott City in autumn, features the river with a rocky bed and the historic flour mill behind trees. Our Scenic & Historic Rivers: A nature, history, and culture article series. The Patapsco River birthed America's Industrial Revolution along its banks and holds...
travelnowsmart.com
Kayaking in maryland | beautiful places to kayak 2023!
Kayaking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise, and Maryland is a great place to do it. There are many beautiful places to kayak in Maryland, and this article will highlight 10 of them. Deep Creek Lake. Deep Creek Lake is the largest lake in...
Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire
In a rarity, no member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee has applied for the District 14 vacancy. The post Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke's seat, plus Md. Dems' new leadership team and a new lobbying hire appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PhillyBite
Which State Is Baltimore In?
- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
Residents sue Baltimore City after denied assistance when sinkhole caused home to be condemned
BALTIMORE - Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for Baltimore City leaders to step in and help after their homes were condemned because of a sinkhole on North Avenue.Quentin Bell and Monique Bess are two of the homeowners suing Baltimore City.According to the lawsuit, homeowners claim Baltimore City "negligently failed to inspect and maintain the stormwater facilities running underground along East North Avenue in the City in front of the plaintiffs' properties."Three counts are listed on the lawsuit. And the homeowners are demanding judgment against the city "...in an amount greater than Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) for each...
Anne Arundel officer frees deer who got antlers stuck in fence
On December 16 Anne Arundel County sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down while driving in the area of Friendship Road and Kim Lane.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Plaza Update (Openings, Closings, and Coming Soon)
Below is a list of several recent openings and closings in the Germantown Plaza shopping center on Wisteria Dr. in Germantown. Lotte Plaza Market (13069 Wisteria Drive) closed its doors on November 27th. While a replacement has not been announced, we've been told another international grocery store will likely be taking its place. The Lotte locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring all remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian groceries. Per its website, Lotte started with a single store on Veirs Mill Road in1989 and now has a dozen locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. "Our goal is to open 50 Lotte Plaza Market locations by 2030."
Nottingham MD
Three Baltimore County VFCs receive 2022 DNR Volunteer Fire Assistance grants
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service has announced the awarding of Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 53 volunteer fire departments in 15 counties across the state. The projects to be funded help volunteer fire companies enhance their wildland fire protection in rural communities. DNR awarded a...
Baltimore City Denies Help To Sinkhole Homeowners Stuck Paying For Condemned Homes
Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for City leaders to step up and help after being denied assistance claims following the condemning of several homes due to an underground sinkhole caused by infrastructure issues, reports WJZ.Several homeowners are suing the city of Baltimore afte…
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
woottoncommonsense.com
Governor elect Wes Moore plans comprehensive changes to Maryland’s education system
Wes Moore made history in Maryland as the first Black governor elected in the state and the third in the country. Lieutenant governor elect Aruna Miller added to the historical win as the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland. The race was called by the Associated Press on...
Massive spending bill includes relief for SNAP fraud victims
The 4,000+ page spending bill includes language that would require states to reimburse victims of SNAP theft.
talbotspy.org
Upper Shore Regional Council Receives $10 Million Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant
The State of Maryland awarded Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000.00 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne's Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In all, $50,000,000.00 in economic assistance was awarded to Maryland's Upper, Mid and Lower Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland and Western Maryland by the Maryland Department of Commerce. Program guidelines allow each rural council to determine the best use of funds in alignment with the counties they represent.
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
Where's Marty? Appreciating the Train Garden of the Shops at Kenilworth
Hi Everyone!It is "Train Garden" week on "Where's Marty?" A while back I was talking to K2 about doing something festive the week before Christmas and the answer was SO obvious.Let's visit the model train set-up known as "Train Gardens." I am sure the "Train Garden" is not a holiday event exclusive to the Baltimore area. But I do know there are many iconic "Train Gardens" in the Baltimore area where generations of families have stopped by to enjoy and watch the children, big and little, marvel!There is something about model trains placed in scenes of Wintertime magic, and holiday good...
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
