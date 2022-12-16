ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up Series Ratings High With Holiday-Themed Episode

By Katie Campione
 4 days ago

Ghosts spooked up record viewership with its holiday-themed episode on Thursday. The special one-hour episode of the CBS comedy took home an average of 7M viewers, according to live + same day Nielsen data.

That’s a +7% gain from the series’ average viewership across Season 2.

The episode also played well on social media, driving over 119M potential social impressions, the largest totals since the season 2 premiere on September 29, CBS reports. That’s about a 22% increase in social impressions week-over-week.

Ghosts has been quite popular since it launched last year. In September, Season 2 premiered to a same-day audience of 6.15M, winning its half-hour and jumping 11% over Season 1’s premiere.

After 35 days of delayed viewing, the Season 2 premiere managed to draw more than 10M viewers — the only broadcast comedy to do so. Out of the top 30 season premieres, the sophomore series sat at No. 6 on the chart.

The series, which stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by McIver, and Jay, played by Ambudkar, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

It comes from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza co-star.

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

