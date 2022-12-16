‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up Series Ratings High With Holiday-Themed Episode
Ghosts spooked up record viewership with its holiday-themed episode on Thursday. The special one-hour episode of the CBS comedy took home an average of 7M viewers, according to live + same day Nielsen data.
That’s a +7% gain from the series’ average viewership across Season 2.
The episode also played well on social media, driving over 119M potential social impressions, the largest totals since the season 2 premiere on September 29, CBS reports. That’s about a 22% increase in social impressions week-over-week.
Ghosts has been quite popular since it launched last year. In September, Season 2 premiered to a same-day audience of 6.15M, winning its half-hour and jumping 11% over Season 1’s premiere.
After 35 days of delayed viewing, the Season 2 premiere managed to draw more than 10M viewers — the only broadcast comedy to do so. Out of the top 30 season premieres, the sophomore series sat at No. 6 on the chart.
The series, which stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by McIver, and Jay, played by Ambudkar, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.
It comes from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.
Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza co-star.
Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
