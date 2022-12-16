Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
WJLA
Man washing windows in NW DC falls several stories to his death, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told 7News. The man was found unconscious in an alley in the 1400 block of Newton Street. NW., police said, adding that the man fell from several stories from a scaffold.
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
WJLA
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now
Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about Woodleigh Chase, a continuing care retirement community coming to Fairfax, VA. Learn more at their sales center, or visit ericksonseniorliving.com/woodleigh-chase today!
WJLA
Police address weekend scare at Tysons Corner Center mall: 'no shots fired', 2 in custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is learning more about what some shoppers described as a scary scene Sunday night at Tysons Corner Center, with the mall evacuated amid a large police response. Fairfax County Police say there was a lot of "misinformation" being shared, including inaccurate social media...
WJLA
Police searching for 2 suspects after attempted break-in of ATM in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is trying to track down suspects who are accused of attempting to break into an ATM in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank at the 3800 block of 12th Street NE. MPD said...
WJLA
Suspect shot by deputies during foot chase at St. Mary's Co. shopping center: Sheriff
CALIFORNIA, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting following a stolen vehicle investigation in California, Md. Monday night, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Wawa in California for a report of a stolen vehicle....
WJLA
Llama drama! Fairfax County Animal Shelter seeks owner of stray llama
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
WJLA
WATCH: Fairfax police chief warns of holiday crime surge, addresses officer shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says his department is seeing an increase in shoplifting incidents that have turned into more serious crimes and thefts from automobiles. He recommends area residents resist the temptation to leave gifts, and other valuable items in the car.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Stolen car linked to 2 robberies ditched on porch of Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — A car that was reportedly stolen and connected to armed robberies in the city ended up in front of a Northwest D.C. resident's doorstep on Sunday. While D.C. Police officers were trying to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle near the area of 11th and N Street, things took a quick turn. The department told 7News that officers were alerted that the stolen vehicle appeared to have been connected to two robberies that happened that morning in the Third District.
WJLA
Critical missing: Herndon police looking for 10-year-old girl with 'medical concerns'
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — UPDATE: Lillian Robertson has been found and is safe, Herndon Police report. The Herndon Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl who police have deemed, "critical due to medical concerns." Lillian Robertson was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Charles...
WJLA
2 armed suspects wanted after carjacking at Riverdale Park drive-thru ATM
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Prince George's County are looking for two suspects after a carjacking at a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM last week. On Dec. 12, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray in color AUDI sedan bearing stolen DC tags GS5261 carjacked a 2016 Toyota Highlander bearing MD tags 6DY0554, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
WJLA
SEE IT: USS Constellation ship returns to Inner Harbor after successful restoration
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Ahoy! The USS Constellation returned to Baltimore's Inner Harbor Monday morning after a successful restoration at Tradepoint Atlantic. The ship set sail at 8 a.m. with McAllister tugboat assistance and headed to Pier 1, 301 E. Pratt St. after a successful dry dock period. Officials...
WJLA
Carjacking murder: Man shot to death while pumping gas at Largo Exxon station; BMW stolen
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Lee Alexander Thomas was shot to death as he was pumping gas at a Largo Exxon station around the corner from his home, Monday night. Sources tell 7News two men with guns walked up and demanded Thomas hand over his new BMW. When he didn't give it up quickly enough, they shot him.
WJLA
Judge rules suspect in Shell gas station clerk shooting 'not competent' to stand trial
WHITE OAK, Md. (7News) — The man accused of fatally shooting a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend whose body was found in a White Oak, Md. apartment appeared in court Monday. On Monday a Montgomery County judge ruled Torrey Moore, 31, not competent to stand trial, and...
WJLA
Northern Virginia leaders say 'no' to Gov. Youngkin's push to end vehicle tax
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — This year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law allowing local governments to stop charging Virginians an annual tax on their vehicles. The new law came at a time when used car values skyrocketed – accelerating car tax bills. 7News on Your Side...
WJLA
DC nonprofit tackles hunger by rescuing, delivering fresh food before it's thrown away
WASHINGTON (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: The pandemic exposed a food insecurity epidemic in our country. In fact, the Capital Area Food Bank’s 2022 Hunger Report reveals one in three in the DMV were food insecure at some point last year. Yet, as a nation, we waste an alarming amount of food. This story is a deep dive into a group providing millions of meals to those in need by preventing food waste.
WJLA
Apply for an apprenticeship at the Department of Employment Services
The Department of Employment Services in Washington, D.C., offers an apprenticeship pathway to a great career. This opportunity allows participants to gain skills and build professional connections while earning a paycheck. All across the District, organizations are hiring candidates for apprentice positions. Find one that fits your career goals now.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
WJLA
Fairfax County internship program gives students chance at pharmacy career
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s not every day you see high school students filling up your medications at the pharmacy, but at the Giant pharmacy in Springfield, Va. – that is exactly who is behind the counter. “I have learned a lot more about medications than...
