San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Indiana Tight End AJ Barner Commits to Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – AJ Barner is staying in the Big Ten East. Barner announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he is transferring to Michigan, where he'll team up with former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who made the same announcement on Tuesday. Barner played three seasons at Indiana and has...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family dog returns to cabin without 19-year-old, spurring search in Pennsylvania woods

A 19-year-old man went missing while visiting a Pennsylvania state park with his family and authorities are scouring the woods to find him, state officials say. Luke Rissler was last seen Dec. 19 leaving his parents cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and walking toward a bathroom, along with the family dog, Pennsylvania State Police told TV station WGAL.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy vs. Max Duggan, Matchup Problems

In the first ever matchup between Michigan and TCU, many see the Wolverines being too much for the Horned Frogs. Whether it's Michigan's running game against a porous TCU rush defense, or U-M's multifaceted pass rush against a TCU offensive line that can get pushed around a bit, it seems like a tough draw for the Horned Frogs. Still, the games aren't played on paper, so everyone is anxious to see how things play out on December 31 in Arizona.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dozens of aftershocks pummel Northern California coast following 6.4 quake

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast has spawned dozens of large aftershocks, some inland, ranging up to 4.8-magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The 6.4-magnitude temblor struck around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and was centered 13 miles west of Fortuna, The Sacramento Bee reported. Thousands of people...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

These new California public health laws could affect you and your family in 2023

Several important health-related bills were passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, including a measure legalizing human composting and another sanctioning doctors who spread COVID-19 misinformation. Here’s a quick look at what’s effective Jan. 1. Protections for gender-affirming care. Transgender youth and their families...
CALIFORNIA STATE

