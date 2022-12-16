Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Indiana Tight End AJ Barner Commits to Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – AJ Barner is staying in the Big Ten East. Barner announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he is transferring to Michigan, where he'll team up with former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle, who made the same announcement on Tuesday. Barner played three seasons at Indiana and has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family dog returns to cabin without 19-year-old, spurring search in Pennsylvania woods
A 19-year-old man went missing while visiting a Pennsylvania state park with his family and authorities are scouring the woods to find him, state officials say. Luke Rissler was last seen Dec. 19 leaving his parents cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and walking toward a bathroom, along with the family dog, Pennsylvania State Police told TV station WGAL.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Moose in New Mexico? Onlooker’s ‘jaw hit the floor’ after rare sighting at ski resort
A moose (you read that right) has been making rounds in southern New Mexico, and he’s the first known moose to venture that far south, officials said. Onlookers at a Santa Fe ski resort spotted the ungulate racing toward a parking lot Sunday, Dec. 18. They captured a short video clip of the sighting.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Michigan Football vs. TCU, Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy vs. Max Duggan, Matchup Problems
In the first ever matchup between Michigan and TCU, many see the Wolverines being too much for the Horned Frogs. Whether it's Michigan's running game against a porous TCU rush defense, or U-M's multifaceted pass rush against a TCU offensive line that can get pushed around a bit, it seems like a tough draw for the Horned Frogs. Still, the games aren't played on paper, so everyone is anxious to see how things play out on December 31 in Arizona.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where was the earthquake in Northern California early Tuesday? Here’s its epicenter
A large 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday morning, rattling off more than 40 aftershocks. The earthquake occurred near the coast of Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but a tsunami is not expected. Where was the epicenter of the earthquake?. The earthquake hit south of Eureka...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
5 teens injured in drunk-driving crash after using fake IDs at bar, Michigan cops say
Five teenagers were injured when two of their pickup trucks crashed as they left a bar where they were drinking, Michigan police say. The crash in Berlin Township involving 18- and 19-year-old drivers occurred “in the early morning hours” on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dozens of aftershocks pummel Northern California coast following 6.4 quake
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake off the Northern California coast has spawned dozens of large aftershocks, some inland, ranging up to 4.8-magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The 6.4-magnitude temblor struck around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and was centered 13 miles west of Fortuna, The Sacramento Bee reported. Thousands of people...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians just elected 4 Hispanic GOP state lawmakers. They’re barred from the Latino Caucus
La Abeja, a newsletter written for and by California Latinos. Sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter centered around Latino issues in California. A few months after she was elected in 2020, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, the first Republican Latina senator in state history, considered joining the California Latino Legislative Caucus.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These new California public health laws could affect you and your family in 2023
Several important health-related bills were passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, including a measure legalizing human composting and another sanctioning doctors who spread COVID-19 misinformation. Here’s a quick look at what’s effective Jan. 1. Protections for gender-affirming care. Transgender youth and their families...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Prisons, psychedelics and unions: 3 bills California Democrats would like to revive next year
California Democrats are lining up a series of ambitious bills to tackle when the state legislative session resumes in January — including several measures that failed to become law last year. State senators and assemblymembers are bringing back proposals on prison policy, unionization and drug legalization that failed in...
