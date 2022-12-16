ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, CA

Suspect in deadly 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty for 30 year prison term

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A man involved in a deadly wrong-way crash in 2019 pled guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges on Monday for a 30-year prison term. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, Sadiel Ramon Martinez, originally from Miami, Fla., appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08% causing great bodily injury.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Drugs found, arrest made after Chico woman leads Paradise Police on chase

PARADISE, Calif. — A Chico woman was arrested early Sunday morning for several charges after failing to yield to a police officer for a traffic stop, according to the Paradise Police Department (PPD). The PPD says an officer attempted to pull over Samantha Witte, 29, of Chico, for speeding...
CHICO, CA
Parole search leads to arrest for methamphetamine sales in Redding

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who they say was planning to sell methamphetamine. On December 17th, at 1:54 PM, Redding Police say one of their officers recognized 58-year old Harrison Branum, an active parolee, in the area of Oasis Road. The officer then approached Branum, only for Branum to reportedly flee into a nearby residence.
REDDING, CA
Former Joined Inc. CEO from Shasta County sentenced to prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement from his employees' retirement funds, according to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of California. Fifty-nine-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly from Palo Cedro, pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors say he stole $124,902 from the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Chico police release reminder on how to prevent catalytic converter thefts

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is reminding the public how to protect catalytic converters from being stolen amid a rise in thefts nationwide. The CPD says the best defense is to etch the vehicle identification number (VIN) or an owner-applied number (OAN) onto the catalytic converter. They say a lack of identifiable markings makes it difficult for officers to successfully arrest a suspect and charge them with a crime.
CHICO, CA
Missing person with special needs rescued in Butte County

MAGALIA, Calif. — Several Butte County agencies worked together to locate a man with special needs who was considered a "walk away" missing person on Monday night. The Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were activated just after 6:00 p.m. to find the man who was last seen in Magalia. Because he was wearing light clothing and has special needs, he was considered at-risk.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
301 drivers pass through Anderson DUI checkpoint Sunday night

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, along with the Redding Police Department, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on McMurry Drive Sunday night. Police say that 301 cars passed through the checkpoint. One driver was arrested for DUI, and two others were arrested for driving on a suspended license.
ANDERSON, CA
DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
ANDERSON, CA
Orland woman has waited months for state claim

Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
ORLAND, CA
Billy Aldridge promoted to City of Chico Police Chief

CHICO, Calif. — After being promoted to interim chief in August, Billy Aldridge has been officially named the chief of Chico police and began his tenure on Sunday. Aldridge, a former staff sergeant in the Air Force, has been with the Chico Police Department since 2005, moving from his native North Carolina.
CHICO, CA
Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE DEC. 19, 8:20 A.M.:. As of this morning, Cal Fire dispatch revealed to KRCR that a heating unit caused the fire. Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County on Keswick Dam Road near Iron Mountain Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness

I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up

REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
REDDING, CA
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99

CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
CHICO, CA

