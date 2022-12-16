Read full article on original website
Suspect in deadly 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty for 30 year prison term
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A man involved in a deadly wrong-way crash in 2019 pled guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges on Monday for a 30-year prison term. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, Sadiel Ramon Martinez, originally from Miami, Fla., appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08% causing great bodily injury.
Drugs found, arrest made after Chico woman leads Paradise Police on chase
PARADISE, Calif. — A Chico woman was arrested early Sunday morning for several charges after failing to yield to a police officer for a traffic stop, according to the Paradise Police Department (PPD). The PPD says an officer attempted to pull over Samantha Witte, 29, of Chico, for speeding...
Parole search leads to arrest for methamphetamine sales in Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who they say was planning to sell methamphetamine. On December 17th, at 1:54 PM, Redding Police say one of their officers recognized 58-year old Harrison Branum, an active parolee, in the area of Oasis Road. The officer then approached Branum, only for Branum to reportedly flee into a nearby residence.
Former Joined Inc. CEO from Shasta County sentenced to prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. was sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement from his employees' retirement funds, according to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of California. Fifty-nine-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly from Palo Cedro, pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors say he stole $124,902 from the...
Chico police release reminder on how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is reminding the public how to protect catalytic converters from being stolen amid a rise in thefts nationwide. The CPD says the best defense is to etch the vehicle identification number (VIN) or an owner-applied number (OAN) onto the catalytic converter. They say a lack of identifiable markings makes it difficult for officers to successfully arrest a suspect and charge them with a crime.
Missing person with special needs rescued in Butte County
MAGALIA, Calif. — Several Butte County agencies worked together to locate a man with special needs who was considered a "walk away" missing person on Monday night. The Butte County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were activated just after 6:00 p.m. to find the man who was last seen in Magalia. Because he was wearing light clothing and has special needs, he was considered at-risk.
301 drivers pass through Anderson DUI checkpoint Sunday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, along with the Redding Police Department, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on McMurry Drive Sunday night. Police say that 301 cars passed through the checkpoint. One driver was arrested for DUI, and two others were arrested for driving on a suspended license.
DUI checkpoint will be conducted Sunday evening in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department announced on Facebook that they will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Sunday evening. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could receive an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license. “Impaired driving is not...
½ pound of suspected meth found during Paradise traffic stop, man arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - A traffic stop in Paradise lead to officers discovering more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said an officer pulled a vehicle with no front or rear license plates over in the 5800 block of Pentz...
City Council to vote on adding more Crisis Intervention Response Team officers in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members will meet on Tuesday night to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from new emergency housing and trail repair to adding additional police positions. They will vote to approve the addition of two new Redding Police Department (RPD) Crisis Intervention Response Team...
Orland woman has waited months for state claim
Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood. Allison Ferrasci says she has waited 7 months for reimbursement on a state claim after she was accidently spike striped by C.H.P. in Cottonwood.
Billy Aldridge promoted to City of Chico Police Chief
CHICO, Calif. — After being promoted to interim chief in August, Billy Aldridge has been officially named the chief of Chico police and began his tenure on Sunday. Aldridge, a former staff sergeant in the Air Force, has been with the Chico Police Department since 2005, moving from his native North Carolina.
Redding man thought he had been shot in face, turns out he was intoxicated, police say
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police were called Thursday night to the intersection of Grace Avenue and Sacramento Street in Redding after a man called 911, claiming he'd been shot in the face during a fight; but it turns out he was intoxicated. Police arrived at the home with a...
Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE DEC. 19, 8:20 A.M.:. As of this morning, Cal Fire dispatch revealed to KRCR that a heating unit caused the fire. Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County on Keswick Dam Road near Iron Mountain Road.
Mike Ramsey’s backward notions on mental illness
I know Butte County has an elderly district attorney, but who knew Mike Ramsey’s thinking on mental illness was so prehistoric?. I am referring to a quote from Ramsey, Butte’s 35-year (!) DA, in Leslie Layton’s ChicoSol story about the difficult societal problems presented by Thomas David Bona.
Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up
REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
One person sent to hospital after early-morning RV fire in Shasta County
KESWICK, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Shasta County. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Keswick area west of Redding. A camping trailer caught fire near Keswick Dam Road and Iron Mountain Road. The trailer was destroyed....
Chico State was told of professor’s alleged threats before last week’s disclosure that he threatened a campus ‘shooting spree’
Just weeks after Chico State officials cleared professor David Stachura to return to work in October 2021 after he allegedly threatened to kill two colleagues, the university got new reports from faculty that he had also threatened a “shooting spree” in the biology department, EdSource has learned. When...
Casino controversy: Redding City Council and Redding Rancheria's casino request
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members could decide, Tuesday night, whether to weigh in on a request by the Redding Rancheria to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to move forward on a plan to build a casino next to Interstate 5, just south of the City of Redding.
City crews clear homeless camps along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99
CHICO, Calif. - Chico city crews cleared out homeless campers living along Lindo Channel east of Highway 99 on Monday. Police, outreach and engagement teams and public works teams got the homeless to leave. People living there were referred to the Torres Shelter or Pallet Shelter. This was along both...
