Portland, OR

Man convicted of bias crime ordered to write essays on books about racial oppression: Court docs

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — After being convicted of a bias crime earlier this year, a West Linn man has been ordered to write essays about books and movies that educate people on racial oppression, according to court documents.

Officials say in late April, the Portland Police Bureau received reports about a man who placed a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker, which depicted the far-right White supremacist group Iron March, on the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization’s fence in Northeast Portland.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Jarl Judson Rockhill, was arrested in May after officials say PPB conducted a traffic stop in Clackamas County. Police say officers found a Palmetto State Armory sticker in his truck that showed a man with “pure” above his head posing with the Hitler salute.

They also served a search warrant on his vehicle and home, where authorities say they found a red flag with a swastika, as well as more than a dozen rifles and handguns that were removed for “safekeeping.”

Rockhill made his first court appearance on Friday, May 27, when he pleaded not guilty to two charges.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the West Linn man entered a guilty plea for the bias crime, according to court documents, which show his court-ordered sentences include two years of formal probation, 50 hours of alternative community service, an apology letter to IRCO and two essays.

According to the plea agreement, which was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive , Rockhill must write one 750-word essay about Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Coates is a well-known Black author who is often highlighted for his work that discusses political, social and racial issues. In particular, Between the World and Me was written as a letter to Coates’ son where he teaches him about racial injustice.

Secondly, Rockhill must write a 500-word essay about Myanmar’s Killing Fields , an investigative documentary about the genocide of Rohingya Muslims at the hands of the Myanmar military.

Court documents show that if either essay is deemed not genuine by a judicial or probation officer, Rockhill will complete 50 additional community service hours.

Comments / 55

daniel moore
3d ago

I don't think that this journalist did a very good job of reporting the story because I have never in my life seen a palmetto State armory sticker anywhere that has a picture of Hitler or someone using a Hitler Nazi salute that company I'm very sure does not support racist racism or anything of the sort. I think this journalist got their facts wrong and might want to look a little more into that part because of what I know of palmetto State armory they are nothing but a good company and supplier of firearms and firearms parts at a very cheap yet not lacking quality price which is good for lower income folks like myself. however I don't believe there's any stickers on the internet that has their company name with a Hitler salute in them because I've been searching for several hours and haven't found one. but I probably should let them know that this journalist seems to think and is telling people there is.

Reply(1)
4
Anna C.
3d ago

This article is poorly written and makes it sound like the man was arrested and charged for having Nazi stickers (which are not illegal) but he actually was convicted for vandalizing a community business, IRCO, with the Nazi stickers which is a hate crime. Super sad that reporting would be so intentionally polarizing and misleading.

Reply
3
Adam P.
4d ago

I'm not a nazi sympathizer,.at all. Ok? My family is very diversified and I myself identify as Native American. That said,.I do see that if we are to profess racial equality, we need to embrace the white race as well. It seems as though if you are white you need to be making amends for what other white men did hundreds if not thousands of years ago and that's not really fair. Everyone is unique and as soon as we start in with the broad ranging generalizations,.is as soon as we ourselves show our own intolerance and immaturity. Jesus said,."judge not,.lest ye be judged". Also,."love thy neighbor as thy self". To me this includes everyone,.even white people. Also,.dude placed a STICKER on a fence. That's it.

Reply(12)
2
 

Comments / 0

