Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”

“On December 16, 2022 the Mono Lake Committee submitted a request to the California State Water Resources Control Board for an emergency action to protect Mono Lake by addressing the developing ecological crisis due to the lake surface elevation having fallen below 6380 feet above sea level, which threatens the nesting California Gull population and dangerously increases lake salinity. The Committee requested that the Board issue an emergency regulation, or take other action, suspending the export of water diverted from Rush and Lee Vining creeks and requiring delivery of that water into Mono Lake until Mono Lake has risen to 6384 feet above sea level. Mono Lake is dangerously low due to the legacy of Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (DWP) water diversions, worsened by recent drought. … ” Read more from the Mono Lake Committee here: Low lake level prompts Mono Lake Committee to seek State Water Board action.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO