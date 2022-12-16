ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”

By Opinion
theavtimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Pat Zimm
4d ago

I don't have much empathy for the homeless as I grew up around them at the beach in SD. They're just derelicts that want to do drugs and drink all day. But this mayor has a valid point. Why are we treating illegals better than our own citizens with substance abuse and mental problems?

Reply(1)
19
Jennifer J
4d ago

Why can't they move into the Cecil hotel?? There are tons of rooms for them there?!? Agree as to being against more homeless moving over to palmdale and lancaster. Weather isnt as comfortable for the homeless and they keep being shoved out of la county line as it is into kern, further out from any accessible resources.

Reply(3)
10
They’re Here!
3d ago

There was a small Air Force base in Tustin, California that closed not to long after new barracks were built and other upgrades. It was eventually torn down, except for the hangers, which had historical significance. It would have been perfect to house the homeless, along with other military bases in California that are now closed. They have chow halls, commissaries, barracks, schools, single family homes, etc.

Reply(2)
11
 

