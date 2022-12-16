Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
fox44news.com
Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
Police investigating homicide at Lady Bird Lake, search for shooter continues
Police said it happened near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
fox7austin.com
Deadly road rage case involving APD officer will go before grand jury
It's been almost two years since a deadly road rage incident involving an off-duty Austin police officer. Now, the case against another officer, who responded and fired his weapon, will go before a grand jury.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed in Southeast Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin. Police said on Dec. 16, around 2:39 a.m., officers responded to a crash between the driver of a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Bastrop Hwy SVRD., and Montopolis Drive. The driver did...
CBS Austin
Police identify two people killed in Manor crash
The Austin Police Department identified two people that died in a two-vehicle crash in Manor over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash on Saturday around 4:46 p.m. in the 8600 block of East Parmer Lane. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 56-year-old Marisela Crayton, was taken...
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
Police investigating suspicious death after man pulled from vehicle in Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. According to a spokesperson for APD, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to a crash/hot shot call near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and West Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
fox7austin.com
Man possibly shot, killed before crashing truck into Lady Bird Lake, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police believe a man was shot and killed before crashing a truck into Lady Bird Lake Monday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the area.
Property tax checks worth thousands stolen from Travis County mailboxes
Law enforcement and tax officials in Travis County are trying to get to the bottom of a string of property tax check thefts.
seguintoday.com
Thousands of dollars worth of drugs intercepted in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) — A Laredo man was unsuccessful in moving over $100,000 worth of cocaine through Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force investigators say Javier Jonathan Gonzalez, 26, of Laredo was arrested Wednesday following his arrest along Interstate 10. The drug bust was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of IH-10 East.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Cop Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity
The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now Austin Police Department officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial,...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
kut.org
CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park
Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Ben White service road
An unidentified person was hit was hit by a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop to help, police said.
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
