Lakeway, TX

fox44news.com

Man held in Killeen car-to-car shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday. Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed in Southeast Austin hit-and-run crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin. Police said on Dec. 16, around 2:39 a.m., officers responded to a crash between the driver of a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Bastrop Hwy SVRD., and Montopolis Drive. The driver did...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify two people killed in Manor crash

The Austin Police Department identified two people that died in a two-vehicle crash in Manor over the weekend. Officers responded to the crash on Saturday around 4:46 p.m. in the 8600 block of East Parmer Lane. The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 56-year-old Marisela Crayton, was taken...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man possibly shot, killed before crashing truck into Lady Bird Lake, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police believe a man was shot and killed before crashing a truck into Lady Bird Lake Monday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs intercepted in Guadalupe County

(Seguin) — A Laredo man was unsuccessful in moving over $100,000 worth of cocaine through Guadalupe County. Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force investigators say Javier Jonathan Gonzalez, 26, of Laredo was arrested Wednesday following his arrest along Interstate 10. The drug bust was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of IH-10 East.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Cop Who Killed Mike Ramos Denied Qualified Immunity

The Austin police officer who killed Michael Ramos in 2020 will not be protected by qualified immunity in the civil suit filed against him after a judge in the case denied motions invoking the defense Sunday. Now Austin Police Department officer Christopher Taylor has two choices – go to trial,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor

AUSTIN, Texas - Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.
MANOR, TX
kut.org

CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park

Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Man dies after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe in Boerne, police say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne police have identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday and caused an hours-long closure in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. Police said 64-year-old Randolph Markham Apps of Boerne was driving his 1930s model Ford coupe when he lost control of...
BOERNE, TX
KVUE

Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
AUSTIN, TX

