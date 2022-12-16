Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
24-year-old killed after being hit by car in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police. It happened on Friday, Dec. 16th. on Highway 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The report shows Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothes,...
cenlanow.com
Cotton Bowl: Devon Walker honored as Tulane turns attention toward No. 10 Trojans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Green Wave are just two weeks away from their New Year’s Six matchup in Dallas, Jan. 2, 2023. On that day, No. 16 Tulane will face this season’s Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and No. 10 Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl.
Comments / 0