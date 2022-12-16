ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

24-year-old killed after being hit by car in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police. It happened on Friday, Dec. 16th. on Highway 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The report shows Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothes,...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy