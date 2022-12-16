ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Analysis: Cowboys’ Parsons made valid point about MVP debate

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaea5_0jlSGj3m00
Parsons AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race.

The Dallas Cowboys’ star linebacker said the Philadelphia Eagles are 12-1 more because of the overall talent on the team than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL Most Valuable Player entering Week 15.

Speaking on Von Miller’s podcast, Parsons pointed out the Eagles have an excellent defense and superb players on offense around Hurts.

“It’s system and team!” Parsons said about the credit.

He’s not wrong.

The Eagles have the league’s most dominant offensive line. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are among the best wide receiver tandems. The rushing attack led by Miles Sanders is outstanding. And, coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen have devised an offensive scheme that maximizes Hurts’ skills and helped him elevate his all-around game.

Parsons also argued that Patrick Mahomes would be his MVP choice because he’s having another tremendous season for the Kansas City Chiefs without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami.

Of course, some Eagles fans took offense to Parsons’ comments. Others considered his words a compliment about the team. Hurts and his teammates, to their credit, refused to engage. The Eagles and Cowboys face each other in Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Parsons provided plenty of fodder for talk shows and reporters by openly sharing his thoughts. He didn’t do his team any favors by giving Hurts and the Eagles bulletin-board material for next week’s game. Then again, players shouldn’t need extra motivation to play their best, especially in a rivalry game with playoff implications. The Cowboys (10-3) still have a shot winning the NFC East.

The conversation between Parsons and Miller about Hurts and other MVP candidates is a similar debate voters are having. With four games remaining, it’s a close race between Hurts and Mahomes with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen also in the mix. Tua Tagovailoa could enter the discussion with spectacular finish. Hill and Justin Jefferson deserve consideration, though a non-quarterback hasn’t won the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Parsons was at least one voter’s choice at the midpoint of the season but only two defensive players have ever won MVP. Parsons also is the leading candidate for the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Hurts has made a dramatic leap in his second full season as Philadelphia’s starter. He led the team to a 9-8 record and a playoff appearance last season but the front office still had questions about his ability to be a franchise QB and considered trading for Russell Wilson and other proven starters.

Given another season in Sirianni’s offense, Hurts has thrived. He has 3,157 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions, and leads the NFL in passer rating at 108.4. Hurts also has 686 yards rushing and 10 TDs on the ground.

Despite losing Hill, Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, leads the NFL with 4,160 yards passing and 33 TDs. The Chiefs are 10-3 with losses to Allen’s Bills and Burrow’s Bengals.

Burrow, who led Cincinnati to the AFC championship in his second season last year, has overcome an 0-2 start and helped the Bengals (9-4) win five straight.

Allen has Buffalo (10-3) sitting in the top spot in the AFC.

The MVP winner will be decided down the stretch and it could end up being Hurts or the AFC quarterback who leads his team to the No. 1 seed.

The Associated Press announces the league’s MVP winner at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A panel of 50 voters, comprised of national writers and broadcasters, including former players and coaches, will select a top five for the first time this season.

Until then, the debate continues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Trubisky solid, Steelers’ D shuts down Panthers in 24-16 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mitch Trubisky knew his grasp on the Steelers’ starting quarterback job was tenuous at best when he took the field on Sunday. But the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft turned in one of the steadier performances of his NFL career, throwing for 179 yards and engineering three long touchdown drives as Pittsburgh held on to beat Carolina 24-16.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were stymied for most of the game, unable to get much going against the New York Jets. One stunning play reminded everyone how dangerous an offense they are. Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on...
DETROIT, MI
Times Leader

Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

LAS VEGAS — The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn’t enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times Leader

McKinnon’s 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24

HOUSTON — Wearing shirts that read “Conquered the West” and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday. Amid the jubilation, their star quarterback was quick to...
HOUSTON, TX
Times Leader

Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak

LANDOVER, Md. — Prime time finally likes the New York Giants, and now they’re a huge step closer to making the playoffs. Kayvon Thibodeaux thrived on the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and New York held on to beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday after a goal line stand that ended with a questionable non-call.
WASHINGTON, CA
Times Leader

Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23

TAMPA, Fla. — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals never blinked. Down 17 points early in the young quarterback’s first start against Tom Brady, the surging Bengals took advantage of uncharacteristic mistakes by the seven-time Super Bowl winner to shrug off a slow start and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 for their sixth straight victory Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Leader

Eagles QB Hurts has ‘chance’ to play at Dallas

PHILADELPHIA — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing shoulder...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy