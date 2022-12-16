Read full article on original website
Nathaniel Gordon
3d ago
Hosting events like gang meetings. Peoria officials are actively oblivious to what’s happening in the city. And it’s why it’s going to get worse. Echevarria is doing an awesome job… it would be better to have everyone else on the same accord. Ech for President.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys
Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys. Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out …. Peoria’s ‘Toyz in da Neighborhood’ event gives out over 1,000 toys. Local road and airport crews preparing for winter …. Local...
Central Illinois Proud
Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group seeking to build an eco-friendly music amphitheater says they are seeking a new location for their project. In a 7-0 vote on Dec. 14, the Peoria Park District Board shot down Donovan Park as a potential location for the Pavilion in the Park. Those opposed to the location expressed concerns about the loss of green space, noise, and light pollution.
Central Illinois Proud
FREE NEST THERMOSTAT
Local road and airport crews preparing for winter …. Local road and airport crews preparing for winter storm. Protecting yourself against car theft as numbers …. Protecting yourself against car theft as numbers rise. Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location. Pavilion in the Park organizers seeking new location.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
25newsnow.com
Holiday happenings in Central Illinois - December 18
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s cold and sunny outside, and there are plenty of festive activities happening in the Central Illinois area on December 18, 2022. Enjoy an afternoon of your favorite Christmas music at Eastlight Theatre’s “Enchanted Christmas.” The musical event is hosted by “The Grouch” and features local talent. It is also a fundraiser for the Eastlight Theatre.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria soup kitchen distributes 1,100 Christmas baskets ahead of snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is making sure nobody is hungry on Christmas. With lines out the door, the soup kitchen gave out 1,100 Christmas baskets on Tuesday. Some said they waited between 15 to 20 minutes to get their baskets. Each basket contains 30...
25newsnow.com
Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria Fire Department receives donation from insurance company
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Fire Department will be able to purchase a much-needed upgrade thanks to a donation from a local insurance company. Country Financial donated $4,500 to the East Peoria Fire Department on Tuesday. The money will purchase a UTV skid, which is a utility terrain vehicle with an attachment that enables firefighters to transport patients from large events.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery
—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Friendship House Gives Away 100 Hams for the holiday
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Friendship House held its second annual holiday ham giveaway Sunday afternoon. One hundred hams went to families in the community needing a holiday meal. Chip Bates is the Pantry and Facility manager of the Friendship House. Bates said being able to provide a meal...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Morton’s light show gives back to children’s choir
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton Main Street Light Show draws numerous cars every evening leading up to Christmas. “I have a country song,” said Tom Godfrey, the homeowner. “I have kind of a hip-hop song in there. I’ve got the kid’s choir in there. So there’s a good variety. Something for everyone to enjoy.”
25newsnow.com
Sophia’s Kitchen gives out Christmas baskets ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Reports of a winter storm coming toward Central Illinois on Thursday caused many businesses to prep for closing. One local charity still wanted to serve 1,100 community members a Christmas dinner this year. Sophia’s Kitchen will have hand out their Christmas baskets early this week, beginning on Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: Agatucci’s - A Three Course Dinner And A Holiday Tom & Jerry Drink!
Danny Agatucci was working behind the bar and Tony Agatucci came out from the kitchen to say hi. Tony recently lost both of his arms in a bizarre gardening accident, but it hasn’t fazed him at all. He told me he’s learned to make pizza with his feet.
Central Illinois Proud
World Championship Ice Racing Series returning to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The World Championship Ice Racing Series is perfect for those who love motorsports with a chilling twist. “So they have motorcycles, four wheelers and kind of a kids or toy division they call it where some smaller vehicles go on the ice,” said Bloomington’s Director of Arts & Entertainment Anthony Nelson.
Central Illinois Proud
Where to stay warm as temperatures plummet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for later this week, and the City of Peoria wants all residents to be able to stay warm during these possible blizzard conditions by utilizing city warming centers. The Police Department lobby and fire stations...
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
25newsnow.com
Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel
(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
Comments / 1