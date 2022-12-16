Read full article on original website
Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Is All Grown Up in New Pictures — & She’s Almost as Tall as Her Mom!
Special guests came to Victoria Beckham’s Dover Street store in London yesterday: her kids! Harper Seven, 11, Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20, who the fashion designer shares with husband David Beckham, posed with pictures with their mom, and her daughter is growing up so fast! Victoria, who also shares son Brooklyn, 23, with David, shared two cute photos to Instagram yesterday. “Kisses from Dover Street!” she wrote in the caption. “Love you #HarperSeven @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham 💕 xx” The first photo is a sweet moment captured between Victoria and Harper. The former Spice Girl is wearing a long-sleeved lavender top tucked into an olive skirt (with thigh-high...
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Relationship Timeline: Childhood Sweethearts to Proud Parents
True love! Lionel Messi has known his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since they were children. “The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela],” the soccer star gushed to Marca in an October 2019 interview. “She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and […]
Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt
Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Kate Has ‘Stack of Receipts’ To Counter Harry and Meghan’s Doc: ‘Hell-Bent’ On Tell-All Interview
She’s preparing. Princess Kate (née Middleton) is “hell-bent” on striking back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries in her own televised interview, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” the...
Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget
Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
NBC New York
Simon Cowell Sparks Concern Online After Appearing Unrecognizable in Video Promoting ‘Britain's Got Talent'
TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable. In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly enhanced features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Teri Hatcher, 57, & Look-Alike Daughter Emerson, 25, Stun In Strapless Dresses At Munich Gala: Photos
Teri Hatcher, 57, and her 35-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney are twins! The Desperate Housewives alum took her only child — who she shares with ex-husband of nine years Jon Tenney — to The Mon Cheri Barbara Day Gala in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Teri absolutely glowed as she smiled while posing with Emerson, looking like she’s barely aged a day since the popular ABC series debuted back in 2004.
Prince William attends former girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s wedding
Prince William and Rose Farquhar are proving that exes can remain friends. The Prince of Wales attended the wedding of his first serious girlfriend in Gloucestershire on Saturday — and appeared to be flying solo. William, 40, looked dapper as he attended the ceremony in a classy black tux with a bowtie. He was one of many guests who watched his 39-year-old ex, whom he dated in the year 2000, say “I do” to George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church. William and Farquhar first met at the Beaufort Polo Club after the royal completed his A-levels at the prestigious Eton...
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper
The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Inside Nottingham Cottage, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Home
Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, became the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first shared home in 2017, and it features heavily in the couple’s explosive new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Here, Vogue explores the history of the royal residence. It dates back to...
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick reunite for Mason’s bar mitzvah party
Nothing brings the Kardashian-Jenner family together quite like a party. Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reunited on Saturday to host a star-studded bar mitzvah party as son Mason turned 13th. The former couple were photographed arriving separately for the bash, held at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif. It appears Kourtney, 43, attended the party without husband Travis Barker. She stunned in a black ensemble featuring trousers and a blouse with cutouts around her midsection. Scott, who also rocked an all black outfit, walked hand-in-hand with their youngest child, Reign Disick, who was celebrating his eighth birthday. He and Mason were both...
