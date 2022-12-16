ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care

Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesota100.com

Minnesota Families Calling For Sentencing Reform Rally Outside Governor’s Residence

(St. Paul, MN) — A group of Minnesota families is calling for prison sentencing reforms. Families of people serving long prison sentences rallied outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul yesterday. The group is hoping to raise awareness about the struggles of those who are incarcerated and their families. The founder of the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-Sentenced Family Council says the families are asking for quicker reviews of long sentences and possible wrongful convictions.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota CWD results online

Hunters can check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website (mndnr.gov/CWDCheck) for chronic wasting disease test results on the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations of deer that tested positive, and statistics. Any additional deer harvested during Minnesota deer seasons that test positive for CWD will be reported on the CWD results page. The DNR also will directly notify any hunter who harvests a deer that tests positive. The DNR counts on hunters’ participation in providing samples to help with disease surveillance and appreciates all those who submitted samples.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Corn input costs up $100 for 2023; soybeans up $50

Fair Farm Rent meetings and webinars are coming up again throughout Minnesota’s farm country in January and February. Presented by David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, the workshops guide participants through factsheets and worksheets to determine fair land rents and more. Materials are customized...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
kfgo.com

119K sign up for 2023 MNsure health insurance coverage

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 119,500 Minnesotans signed up for 2023 health insurance through the MNsure state-run exchange during open enrollment Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. CEO Nate Clark said those families, with tax credits available only through MNsure, will save $560 per month on average on health insurance premiums.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel 3000

The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills

MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
MINNESOTA STATE
airwaysmag.com

Delta Air Lines Adds Seven Routes from Minneapolis

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has added new and resumed routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in preparation for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines (OO), a Delta Connection affiliate, will fly the summer ’23 MSP routes. The announced routes are as follows:. Burlington...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House panel to vote on remodel of State Office Building

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Office Building needs major renovations to fix problems that pose safety risks to the people who work and visit there, state staff tasked with the building's upkeep told a panel of lawmakers Monday. "Every time the doors open, I have concerns about the infrastructure, if we're gonna have some type of a failure," said retiring Chief Sergeant at Arms Bob Meyerson. "And I always have concerns about the security aspects. It's a dark cloud hanging over our head all the time."Meyerson and building management, during a House Rules Committee, laid the issues with the...
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Trump's 2024 run leads to soul-searching from past supporters in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, MINN. - Nadine Ricke isn't sure who she will support for president in 2024, but the 64-year-old Republican knows it won't be Donald Trump. "He's kind of gone off the rails," Ricke said while bagging pastries for customers at the Blue Egg Bakery on Main Street. Once a Trump supporter, Ricke said she soured on the former president "when he didn't want to give up the White House."
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy