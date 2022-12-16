Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota’s updated wolf plan strengthens wolf conservation
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. “We’re proud we brought...
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
Minnesota Families Calling For Sentencing Reform Rally Outside Governor’s Residence
(St. Paul, MN) — A group of Minnesota families is calling for prison sentencing reforms. Families of people serving long prison sentences rallied outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul yesterday. The group is hoping to raise awareness about the struggles of those who are incarcerated and their families. The founder of the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-Sentenced Family Council says the families are asking for quicker reviews of long sentences and possible wrongful convictions.
ND Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Burgum to announce successor later today
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has announced the resignation of Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Sanford’s last day in office will be Jan. 2 and Burgum will announce his successor at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford has served as North Dakota’s 38th lieutenant governor since he and Burgum...
Minnesota CWD results online
Hunters can check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website (mndnr.gov/CWDCheck) for chronic wasting disease test results on the deer they’ve harvested. The site also shows statewide CWD test results, including locations of deer that tested positive, and statistics. Any additional deer harvested during Minnesota deer seasons that test positive for CWD will be reported on the CWD results page. The DNR also will directly notify any hunter who harvests a deer that tests positive. The DNR counts on hunters’ participation in providing samples to help with disease surveillance and appreciates all those who submitted samples.
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
Corn input costs up $100 for 2023; soybeans up $50
Fair Farm Rent meetings and webinars are coming up again throughout Minnesota’s farm country in January and February. Presented by David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, the workshops guide participants through factsheets and worksheets to determine fair land rents and more. Materials are customized...
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
119K sign up for 2023 MNsure health insurance coverage
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 119,500 Minnesotans signed up for 2023 health insurance through the MNsure state-run exchange during open enrollment Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. CEO Nate Clark said those families, with tax credits available only through MNsure, will save $560 per month on average on health insurance premiums.
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills
MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Delta Air Lines Adds Seven Routes from Minneapolis
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has added new and resumed routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in preparation for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines (OO), a Delta Connection affiliate, will fly the summer ’23 MSP routes. The announced routes are as follows:. Burlington...
Minnesota House panel to vote on remodel of State Office Building
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Office Building needs major renovations to fix problems that pose safety risks to the people who work and visit there, state staff tasked with the building's upkeep told a panel of lawmakers Monday. "Every time the doors open, I have concerns about the infrastructure, if we're gonna have some type of a failure," said retiring Chief Sergeant at Arms Bob Meyerson. "And I always have concerns about the security aspects. It's a dark cloud hanging over our head all the time."Meyerson and building management, during a House Rules Committee, laid the issues with the...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Developing: Heavy police presence at Patch & Minnesota
This is a developing situation and information can change quickly before it is confirmed. Readers should rely on reputable sources, and not social med...
Trump's 2024 run leads to soul-searching from past supporters in Minnesota
ELK RIVER, MINN. - Nadine Ricke isn't sure who she will support for president in 2024, but the 64-year-old Republican knows it won't be Donald Trump. "He's kind of gone off the rails," Ricke said while bagging pastries for customers at the Blue Egg Bakery on Main Street. Once a Trump supporter, Ricke said she soured on the former president "when he didn't want to give up the White House."
