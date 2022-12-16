Read full article on original website
DSC Tree of Hope family
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – DSC has been serving children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities for over 50 years. With a mission to support people in living a rich and meaningful life. They are celebrating their 29th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. They are just over halfway to their goal of $215,000 and about […]
Carle’s Nurse Honor Guard
The Nurse Honor Guard was started in 2017 with a focus being around Florence Nightingale, who is credited with founding modern nursing. • Nurses recite the Nightingale pledge when they officially become a nurse. They bring a compassion for others to life every day, even when they are not on duty. Also, nurses forge special bonds with one another because of the work they do. This offers an opportunity for nurses to come together and reflect not only on the person who passed but also on the importance of the profession.
Salvation Army raises over $100,000 in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County has raised a total of $106,710 at local kettles, meeting 70% of their 2022 red kettle goal this season as of Monday. “Our red kettle goal makes up for nearly 30% of our overall Christmas campaign goal,” said Major Randy Summit, Corps Officer in Champaign. […]
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
Champaign Co. ministry hosts Christmas giveaway
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries hosted its 30th annual Christmas giveaway. The organization provided food, clothes, and gifts to people in Champaign County. Assistant Director Bonnie Craft says it’s their favorite thing to do. “It’s wonderful that God has used is in these 30 years to...
U of I Extension shares cooking safety tips for holiday season
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you are baking cookies for Santa or planning a large Christmas feast, the U of I Extension has a few safety tips to keep you and your family safe when spending time in the kitchen this holiday season. Cookie concerns Though it might be tempting to taste that cookie dough […]
Philo tradition back after decades
After decades, the Village of Philo is welcoming back a tradition that’s lighting up downtown streets. The Knights of Columbus Philo members took the lead to bring a Christmas tree to the center of the community to help spread holiday cheer. Member and Philo native, David Happ, shared his fond memories of the tree and his excitement that it’s back.
Help light the way for DSC
Nichole Kitchens the DSC family’s Developmental Therapist join us as well as Amber and the kids to share more on the children’s services DSC provides, when should a family reach out to DSC (signs to look for), and what the process may look like after they reach out.
Sensory Nights added for Winter Nights at Prairie Farm in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation and Champaign Park District have added three sensory-friendly dates for Winter Nights at Prairie Farm this holiday season. This first-time event is geared toward people who are sensitive to bright lights, loud noises, and other related sensitivities. It will feature non-strobing lights and quiet music for those wanting […]
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
Rep. Carol Ammons tests positive for COVID
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a release from her office, Ammons tested positive with an at-home test Sunday before confirming it with a PCR test on Monday. Ammons said she is symptomatic but “doing well”. She is warning her constituents to take precautions. “Over […]
C-U Under Construction
C-U Under Construction offers residential and commercial contracting services for Champaign-Urbana and surrounding areas. New construction, remodeling, additions, basements, siding, roofing, doors, decks, windows, flooring, painting, pergolas, commercial build-outs, solar energy, restoration work, and outbuildings are among the many services they offer. C-U Under Construction stands out in the local construction industry because they have an in-house trades company offering HVAC, Electric, and Plumbing services. This leads to efficient workflow on projects, central accountability, and convenience for the clients. Together C-U Under Construction and C-U Trade Services have over 100 employees and offer comprehensive benefits, company events, and continuous training to their teams. Giving back to our local community is a top priority for our leadership and we are grateful for our 18 years in business and the opportunity to serve central Illinois.
Two new scamming victims, U of I students lose more than $230k
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Tuesday that two new students were collectively scammed out of more than $230,000 in recent months. Officials said one of the scams started in August and lasted for four months, only recently ending with the student reporting it to U of I Police. […]
Decatur Police repeats as bell-ringing champs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A friendly competition between law enforcement and firefighters in Macon County recently came to an end after raising approximately $18,000 for charity. The competition was the Guns vs. Hoses contest. Every year, first responders from Decatur Fire, Decatur Police, Macon County Fire and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office collect donations for […]
Winter Solstice events at Allerton Park
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something fun to do before the winter storm arrives?Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello is hosting a number of events for the Winter Solstice on Dec 21. The Winter Solstice marks the official end of fall and the beginning of the winter season and is also the shortest […]
Danville’s Wreaths Across America celebration honors veterans and Senator Scott Bennett
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Saturday is Wreaths Across America Day, and people across the country purchased wreaths to sponsor veterans in 3,400 locations across all 50 states. “It’s just so vitally important to remember both those that have passed as well as their families,” Brian Stultz, a U.S. Navy veteran, said. He always makes an […]
Urbana girl’s basketball team host gift-wrapping fundraiser
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana High School girl’s basketball team is taking a day away from the court to help the community this holiday season. The team hosted a gift-wrapping fundraiser at the school today. Anyone who showed up was asked to bring a donation, and the players wrapped and decorated the gifts. Head […]
Central Illinois prepares for first snow storm of the season
MANSFIELD, Ill. — As you get ready for a white Christmas, public works crews are doing the same. Some officials are worried about the freezing potential and icy roads. What we see later on this week will be very reminiscent of what we saw earlier this year. And towns are hoping the prior experience could […]
Chuck & Pam reveal their top 5 movies of 2022
Film critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell, share their top movies of 2022. Be sure to follow Chuck and Pam on Facebook.
