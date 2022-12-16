The Nurse Honor Guard was started in 2017 with a focus being around Florence Nightingale, who is credited with founding modern nursing. • Nurses recite the Nightingale pledge when they officially become a nurse. They bring a compassion for others to life every day, even when they are not on duty. Also, nurses forge special bonds with one another because of the work they do. This offers an opportunity for nurses to come together and reflect not only on the person who passed but also on the importance of the profession.

URBANA, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO