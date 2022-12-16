ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Kathryn Crane
4d ago

Swampy move Elon! I'm sure you're going to be part of the problem. If you can't monitor truth from falsehoods then that's a bad bad thing- if all your going to do is help delude our society with brainwashing technics then you become part of the problem! Think about it

Reply
15
Chris Jerry
4d ago

ofcourse, he is designing rules based on what works for him!! He is hypocrisy at best....

Reply(6)
20
Rick Wheeler
4d ago

So when the previous owner of Twitter did it it was ok, but now that musk is in charge your singing a different tune.

Reply(4)
8
