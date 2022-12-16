ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turbulence on United Airlines flight from Brazil to Houston leaves 5 injured

HOUSTON — Several people were injured Monday morning when a United Airlines flight flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport experienced unexpected turbulence. Airport officials said United Flight 128 was coming from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil when it experienced unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely and ambulances were waiting to treat the injured.
