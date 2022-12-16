Wait, THAT'S How You Wrap a Mug? Here’s How to Easily Wrap This Oddly Shaped Gift

iStock

So you have purchased all of your Christmas gifts and now it's time for wrapping! But, uggghhh, those mugs that you are gifting did not come with a box. Now what? Obviously, you could purchase boxes to wrap them in or gift bags to make it easy. However, when you have a lot of gifts to wrap, this gets very expensive. All of that extra expense will really eat into your Christmas budget. To save on cost, we'll show you how to wrap a mug with the wrapping paper you already have. One method doesn't even require tape!

The techniques for wrapping a mug can also be applied to other small gifts with tricky shapes. Luckily, it's not hard to do so even the most novice wrapper can get the job done. The wrapped mug will end up looking just as beautiful as your other gifts wrapped in square packages. Here are some techniques to use to wrap your mug in style.

Best Way To Wrap a Mug

This technique works for a mug or any type of small gift. What you are doing is essentially making your own gift bag, with wrapping paper, to custom fit your gift.

Cut a section of wrapping paper - Lay out your wrapping paper, place the mug on the right end of the wrapping paper and fold the paper over from the left to cover the mug and overlap slightly.

Fold up the base - The width of the fold should fit the diameter of your mug or other small gift.

Crease in on the diagonal to create a triangle on both sides - It's similar to wrapping the top and bottom edges of a square box.

Fold triangle tips to the middle and tape them in place - The tips should meet close to the middle or overlap slightly.

Open up your "bag" and insert the mug/item.

Press the top of the bag, above the mug/item, to form a crease .

. Fold the top of the creased edge under about a half inch.

Fold the top again down to close the bag and tape shut.

Decorate with ribbon, bow or ornament.

How to Easily Wrap a Mug With Wrapping Paper

How to Wrap With or Without Tape

This easy technique uses both tissue and wrapping paper that are wrapped around the gift. You simply place a mug or other gift in the center of your wrapping paper. Then you gather up the four corners of the papers to meet at the top. Secure the paper in place by wrapping tape around the area at the top of the gift. If you don't want to use tape, you can simply tie a strand of twine or other string where the tape would go.

You can even use this technique with materials, that you have on hand, instead of wrapping paper. Here is a list of potential materials to use.

Materials To Use in Place of Wrapping Paper

Fabric - If you do a lot of sewing, chances are that you have plenty of leftover fabric. Instead of having it collect dust, use it to wrap presents. Just cut the fabric in the same way you would the wrapping paper.

- If you do a lot of sewing, chances are that you have plenty of leftover fabric. Instead of having it collect dust, use it to wrap presents. Just cut the fabric in the same way you would the wrapping paper. Newspaper - Even newspaper can look festive when you tie it off with a ribbon. Since black and white is neutral, any pretty ribbon will complement it nicely.

- Even newspaper can look festive when you tie it off with a ribbon. Since black and white is neutral, any pretty ribbon will complement it nicely. Kraft Paper - Rolls of tan kraft paper, which is typically used for package packing, also work well for wrapping mugs. Again, the neutral paper can be enhanced with decorative ribbon or twine. If you want to purchase kraft paper, it's also a lot cheaper than buying traditional Christmas wrapping paper.

- Rolls of tan kraft paper, which is typically used for package packing, also work well for wrapping mugs. Again, the neutral paper can be enhanced with decorative ribbon or twine. If you want to purchase kraft paper, it's also a lot cheaper than buying traditional Christmas wrapping paper. Cellophane - Use cellophane over the tissue paper to protect the tissue and give it a little festive sheen.

Easy Roll and Tape Method

This method works best for cylinder-shaped items. All you are doing is rolling the wrapping paper around the gift and then taping it off at the same. Then the top and bottom edges are folded in to finish it off.

