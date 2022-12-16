Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday through Friday...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Venice Shooting of Two Tourists in Arrested in West Virginia
A man wanted in a July shooting in Venice that left two tourists from the United Kingdom seriously injured was arrested in West Virginia Monday. Los Angeles Police Department detectives learned Friday Brandon Manyo Dixon was possibly hiding in West Virginia, police said. Detectives coordinated with a U.S. Marshals Service...
