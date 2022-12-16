Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Latto Unveils "Another Nasty Song"
Following March’s release of her sophomore studio album 777, Latto returned earlier this month with a club-ready Glorilla collaboration, “FTCU.”. Just a few weeks later, the Atlanta rapper is continuing to keep things upbeat with a new single called “Another Nasty Song,” out via RCA Records.
HipHopDX.com
Ghostface Killah Drops Christmas Album 'Killah Christmas' With $850 Phone Call Bundle
Ghostface Killah is spreading Christmas cheer to his fans with a new holiday-themed album that comes with some perks — for the right price. The Wu-Tang Clan legend released his first-ever Christmas album, Killah Christmas, this week. The project features six new tracks with guest appearances from longtime partner-in-rhyme Raekwon, as well as Reek Da Villain, Nizzle Man and Billy Ski-Mask.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Reflects On 'Two-Week Cocaine Run' After Scoring First Diamond Plaque
Kid Cudi has been awarded his first diamond plaque, and used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life. Cudder’s juggernaut hit “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day — was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.
Hypebae
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
Complex
Drake Shares Praises for SZA’s New Album, Calls It ‘Incredible’
Drake is a fan of SZA’s new album SOS. During a recent livestream with online gambling company Stake, Drake praised the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who just earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with SOS. “I know one of the questions was ‘what have I been listening...
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
toofab.com
The Game Fiercely Defends Daughter, 12, from Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Party for Diddy's 16-Year-Old Twins
"Thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS." The Game hit back hard after his page was flooded with criticism over an outfit his daughter wore to a birthday party for Diddy's twin daughters this weekend. On Sunday, the rapper posted a pair...
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Warns Diddy He’s A ‘Dangerous Underdog’ Ahead Of Verzuz Battle
Jermaine Dupri has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of his reported Verzuz matchup against Diddy, warning that he is a much tougher opponent than some may realize. While talking about his prowess as a producer, JD told the hosts of The Goats And Underdogs podcast that he believes Diddy might be the only music executive with a comparable career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
D'Lila and Jessie celebrated their 16th birthdays with a futuristic-themed party and a celebrity performance from rapper Coi Leray.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Takes On Cam’ron’s ‘Losing Weight’ For Funk Flex Freestyle
Jim Jones and his artist Dyce Payso were feeling a lyrical itch when they visited Funk Flex’s radio show this week to dish out a freestyle over Cam’ron’s “Losing Weight.”. On Thursday (December 15), the rap duo stopped by the Hot 97 staple and dished out...
Madame Noire
Kevin Hunter Suggests Ashanti Had Her “Body Done,” Social Media Quickly Ushers Him To Have A Seat
Kevin Hunter is responding to a slew of snide comments sent his way after sharing a question about Ashanti’s body. Social media users clapped back at the former TV executive over the weekend after he posted a throwback photo of Ashanti and wrote, “Ion know… that’s alotta weight gain since 2007. No hate queen but BODY DONE???”
sneakernews.com
Tracy McGrady Breaks Out The Cues With His adidas T-Mac “Magic 8-Ball”
Alongside Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady’s iconic roster of on-court silhouettes have continued to enjoy the restomod treatment at the hands of the Three Stripes, fit with a retooled Boost midsole while staying true to original 2000s construction. Returning staple colorways alongside exploring all-new storytelling efforts, the latter is harkened for an homage to McGrady’s love for billiards.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Documents Aftermath Of Nasty Car Crash: 'Any Day Can Be Your Last'
Lil Durk looks to have been involved in a nasty car accident and documented the aftermath on social media. In an Instagram post on Saturday (December 18), the Chicago rap star shared a photo of a black SUV on its side in the middle of a road with pieces of the vehicle scattered on the ground nearby.
Lizzo Doesn’t Have Many Friends Because She’s Lived With ‘Reckless Abandon’
Here's Lizzo's thoughts on her history of close friends and how many of relationships haven't developed due to living with 'reckless abandon'.
Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced
Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
Caresha, PLEASE: Diddy Spotted Lip Locking With IG Model Jade Ramey Days After Hand-Holding Shawntya Joseph Pics Hit The Net
Brother Love has taken cuffing season to another level and was recently spotted locking lips with yet another young beauty. As previously reported, Diddy announced that he welcomed a baby girl named Love Sean Combs into the world. The baby was reportedly born in a hospital in Newport Beach, California in October and the child’s mother was revealed as 28-year-old Dana Tran.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch
You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
Complex
Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Season 2
Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli have launched the second season of their Luminary podcast series The Midnight Miracle. The first episode of the new season, titled “A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism,” follows the audio collage-style format of the series’ inaugural season and features Q-Tip, Bill Murray, Jon Stewart, Arthur Jafa, Monie Love, and Pharoahe Monch.
Complex
Pusha T on Drake Subliminals: ‘It Just Lets Me Know How Deep It Hurt Him’
Pusha T, who’s currently capping off one hell of a 2022, says he’s “not interested anymore” when it comes to matters of Drake. In an interview with C. Vernon Coleman II for XXL’s Winter 2022 issue, King Push spoke on a fairly wide variety of notable topics, including his universally acclaimed It’s Almost Dry album and his sustaining dedication to greatness. The latter resulted in a mention from the interviewer of this year’s Honestly, Nevermind album, which marked a stylistic departure of sorts for Drake.
