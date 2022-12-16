Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Prepare for the snowy season ahead
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton Rental is your local LS Tractor Dealer. Just like you, Teton Rental is committed to excellence. They understand your passion for the land — and the need for efficient snow removal. Their high-quality equipment comes with a long list of standard features at a...
buckrail.com
Thunder officially opens, Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — On Saturday, Dec. 17, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the base of the new Thunder lift. Saturday’s ceremony included speeches from JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley, Chairman and CEO Jay Kemmerer and a blessing from Pastor Ben Pascal from the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole and the chaplain at JHMR.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Airport unveils, opens new restaurant
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) unveiled its new restaurant yesterday Dec. 20, as part of the airport’s latest improvements in a set of projects that began in Spring 2021. The new restaurant boasts a full bar with leather seating and is surrounded by booths and tables...
buckrail.com
Speech and Debate takes first in Evanston
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole High School Speech and Debate Team earned a first-place trophy this past weekend at the Evanston Invitational held in Evanston, WY, Dec. 16-17 with five schools in attendance. Jackson competed with 13 students, each bringing home a top finish in at least one...
buckrail.com
Get inspired with holiday recipes from Bovine & Swine
JACKSON, Wyo. — From apps and sides to a main course, Bovine & Swine’s craft sausages serve as a diverse ingredient to upgrade holiday meals. Make the holiday prep easy with simple, delicious dish inspirations from founder Joel Tate. Bovine & Swine’s lineup of Jackson Hole-made craft meats...
buckrail.com
SJH Foundation announces three new board members
JACKSON, Wyo. — ON Friday, Dec. 16, St. John’s Health (SJH) Foundation announced Evan Jones, Patricia Robertson and Dr. Martin Trott as new members of the Foundations board of directors. The Board approved the new members during its Dec. 15 meeting. “We are thrilled to add three talented,...
buckrail.com
All Curative testing sites to close, says health department
JACKSON, Wyo. — All Curative COVID-19 testing sites in Teton County will close before the new year, according to a statement from Teton County Health Department this afternoon. “We have been very fortunate to have the Curative testing sites throughout the pandemic thanks to our partnership with the Wyoming...
buckrail.com
Mobile Sales Rep/Driver
Do you like to keep things interesting with varied responsibilities and activities throughout your work days? Do you like to problem solve and help other people find what they need to get things done? How about a 4-day work week plus getting paid to drive the pass in our company pickup truck?
buckrail.com
WYDOT: All lanes on Snake River bridge north of Hoback Junction now open
HOBACK, Wyo. — All lanes on the Snake River bridge north of the Hoback Junction are open for use as of today, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The new lane configuration will include two lanes for northbound traffic from the Hoback Junction to Jackson and two lanes for southbound traffic from Jackson to the Snake River bridge and then one lane past the bridge to the Hoback Junction. Crews will be back in the spring to complete some punch list items to complete the work.
Comments / 0