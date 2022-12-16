HOBACK, Wyo. — All lanes on the Snake River bridge north of the Hoback Junction are open for use as of today, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The new lane configuration will include two lanes for northbound traffic from the Hoback Junction to Jackson and two lanes for southbound traffic from Jackson to the Snake River bridge and then one lane past the bridge to the Hoback Junction. Crews will be back in the spring to complete some punch list items to complete the work.

HOBACK, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO