ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nobel laureate economist faces sex harassment investigation

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O566K_0jlSF5zs00
FILE - Philip H. Dybvig poses for a photographer at a hotel in Boston after winning the 2022 Nobel Prize for Economics on Oct. 10, 2022. Washington University in St. Louis is investigating Dybvig over sexual harassment allegations that his attorney dismisses as “professional rivalry." (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

A U.S. university is investigating a Nobel laureate over sexual harassment allegations that the economist’s attorney dismisses as “professional rivalry.”

Philip Dybvig, who shared this year’s Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures, has been questioned in the past several weeks by the Title IX office at Washington University in St. Louis, his lawyer Andrew Miltenberg told The Associated Press.

Miltenberg said the allegations are “factually inaccurate.” Dybvig, a longtime banking and finance professor at the university, didn’t immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

Dybvig, fellow U.S. economist Douglas W. Diamond and former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke won the Nobel Prize in economics in October for research into bank failures — work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The findings in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the Nobel panel said.

The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig on Monday for research that shows “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

Bloomberg News reported that it has reviewed emails that show that the Title IX office, which handles campus sexual harassment complaints, has reached out to at least three former students since October to interview them about claims. They’re among a group of seven former students Bloomberg reported it had spoken with who allege Dybvig sexually harassed them. Most of the women Bloomberg interviewed spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Tore Ellingsen, chair of the Nobel’s Economic Sciences Prize Committee, told Bloomberg that the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which oversees the awards, contacted the university to make sure they had a fair process to handle the accusations.

“As long as the university has not determined that Dybvig has done something wrong, I think we owe him an untarnished celebration of his great scientific achievement,” Ellingsen told Bloomberg.

The Nobel Peace Prize and Foundation didn’t immediately respond to email messages from the AP.

The university didn’t immediately respond Friday to emails and phone messages from the AP. University spokesperson Julie Flory told Bloomberg that the school doesn’t comment on specific cases but takes sexual misconduct seriously and will investigate any allegations.

Miltenberg said he was suspicious of the timing of the allegations, noting that they surfaced after the award was announced but before the scheduled award ceremony.

“We believe,” he said, “that this is a situation of professional rivalry.”

Miltenberg said that Dybvig faces no restrictions and that he already was scheduled not to teach in the spring semester “well in advance” of the allegations arising.

Miltenberg said it is his understanding that the investigation is in the preliminary stages and that the Title IX office wants to speak with Dybvig again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Associated Press

US flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. The deployment of the U.S. B-52 bombers and the F-22 stealth fighter jets for joint drills with South Korean warplanes was part of an agreement to protect South Korea with all available means, including nuclear, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said. The drills, which also included F-35 and F-15 fighter jets from South Korea, took place in the waters southwest of Jeju island, the ministry said. The U.S. F-22 jets were deployed in South Korea for the first time in four years and will stay throughout this week for training with South Korean forces, it said. The drills were held after North Korea claimed to have launched a test satellite for the development of its first military spy satellite, and tested a solid-fueled motor to be used on a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile in the past several days.
The Associated Press

Ohio attorney general revisits comments on girl's abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The Associated Press, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost maintained that his comments pertained to “ a one-source newspaper story ” and not “a crime report or crime victim, because that didn’t exist to the best of anyone’s knowledge at the time that I spoke.” “But as I’m looking back here with...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens strong military step against Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea threatened Tuesday to take a “resolute and decisive military step” against Japan while it slammed Tokyo’s adoption of a national security strategy as an attempt to turn the country into “an offensive military giant.”. The North’s statement came...
The Independent

House votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns after years of legal fighting

An influential congressional committee voted on Tuesday to release former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, bringing to an end a legal saga that began in 2019 and reached as high as the US Supreme Court.The Democratically controlled House Ways and Means Committee agreed 24 to 16, along partisan lines, to share the returns with the public.Though large parts of Mr Trump’s tax returns have been reported by the press and scrutinised by investigators in places like New York, the release still marks a major political blow for Mr Trump, who sought to block Congress from accessing his taxes.Republicans on...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Elon Musk will step down as Twitter CEO once he finds ‘someone foolish enough to take the job’

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he’ll step down as Twitter’s CEO as soon he finds “someone foolish enough” to replace him at the social media giant. Musk revealed his intention after he polled Twitter users on Sunday about whether or not he should continue to lead the platform he bought for $44 billion in October. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted to his 122 million followers. “After that, I will just run the software and servers teams.” When he first created the poll, Musk said he would abide by the results, which eventually showed 57% of users wanted him to step down as CEO. Musk has previously allowed users to determine actions taken by the company through Twitter polls he’s pushed out on his own account, including whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump after he was banned following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the US Capitol.
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.” After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, with findings that Trump engaged...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump taxes: House panel to make long-sought returns public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to make parts of Donald Trump’s tax returns public, a move that could provide new insight into the finances of a former president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own. The level of detail that will be revealed is uncertain, but lawmakers said they expect it to include six years of Trump’s tax returns and eight affiliated companies. Some sensitive personal information would be redacted. While an initial report on the committee’s work was issued later Tuesday...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department. That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year. Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s 11th public session since forming in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people. What to watch for in Monday’s meeting at 1 p.m. EST:
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Show up at a border crossing with Mexico and ask a U.S. official for asylum? Sign up online? Go to a U.S. embassy or consulate? The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants who plan to claim should enter the United States when Trump-era limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about the government’s readiness despite more than two years to prepare. “I absolutely wish that we had more information to share with folks,” said Kate Clark, senior director for immigration services at Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has facilitated travel within...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy