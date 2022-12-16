Heat fined $25K for violating injury reporting rules

The NBA fined the Miami Heat $25,000 on Friday for violating league rules on reporting injuries.

According to the league, the Heat “failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players” prior to Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat defeated the host Thunder 110-108 despite playing without star forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out to rest his right knee.

Gabe Vincent also was ruled out for the game with a knee injury. Udonis Haslem and Orlando Robinson did not play due to coaching decisions.

–Field Level Media

