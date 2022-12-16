ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat fined $25K for violating injury reporting rules

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRJiS_0jlSF3EQ00

The NBA fined the Miami Heat $25,000 on Friday for violating league rules on reporting injuries.

According to the league, the Heat “failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players” prior to Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat defeated the host Thunder 110-108 despite playing without star forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out to rest his right knee.

Gabe Vincent also was ruled out for the game with a knee injury. Udonis Haslem and Orlando Robinson did not play due to coaching decisions.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy