Greenville, NC

Local soup kitchen bringing holiday cheer to hundreds of children

By Sarah Gray Barr
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen hopes to bring holiday cheer to hundreds of children on Saturday with their Joy of Christmas event.

Last year, the event served around 100 children.

Marine Corps League SGT. WE Plueddemann Detachment 1186 collected hundreds of toys for the event to make sure no child in Greenville goes without. Those with JOY said it is all about bringing people together.

“To take a little bit of stress off those parents, you know? Even if it’s just one present that we give the child, but the child will be able to see Santa Claus and you know just watching the kid’s eyes light up when they walk in the room and Santa’s sitting in the throne we have in there,” said JOY Chairman Tom Quigley.

“It’s really a cool site to see, and some of them cry, some will shy away, but some just like their mouths open, their jaws drop, and they look, they say ‘Santa’s here.’ Yeah, he’s here and it’s a way to bring the community together.”

The event will be geared toward children, but there will be toys for all ages. Quigley said this event is for anyone who needs a little bit of joy in their life.

The Joy of Christmas event will be from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday. JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen is located at 700 Albemarle Ave. in Greenville.

