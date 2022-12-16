Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia schools superintendent reorganizes leadership team
In what he says is an effort to accelerate lagging student achievement in the district, Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington is reorganizing his top management team and conducting a national search for three key positions. Watlington is eliminating the position of chief of schools, now held by Evelyn Nunez, and creating two associate superintendents, one for elementary schools and one for secondary schools. Nunez will be put in charge of elementary schools, and...
‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays
A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.
Philadelphia school district adding 47 alternative-fuel buses
(The Center Square) – Forty-seven school buses on nontraditional power are expected to transport students in Philadelphia this coming year. The city's public school district, which bought its first five electric buses in 2022, plans to expand its alternative-fueled fleet in 2023 in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. Thirty-eight would run on propane, nine on electricity, the latter purchased through a state grant. The district has 370 buses....
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee
In too many American cities, renters can't make the leap to homeownership, recent data shows. The post In Philly, other cities the ‘starter’ home is disappearing | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Chinatown residents sound off abut the proposed Sixers stadium
The inside Story panel discusses the heated meeting about the Chinatown Stadium proposal. Plus, the PA GOP and the latest in the race for Philadelphia Mayor.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia
A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
14-year-old shot while standing on porch of Philadelphia home
Police say the teen's relatives believe the shooting is connected to an argument at school.
Older, low-income MontCo homeowners falling victim to MV Realty’s scam
Google “MV Realty” and you’ll find a long list of bad news for homeowners. Montgomery County’s Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg recently highlighted the Florida-based real estate brokerage’s questionable practices in a newsletter. The newsletter notes that roughly 100 Montgomery County homeowners have been duped...
Where to find free at-home COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings
The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has not gone away. The Philadelphia Health Department recommends testing before attending any holiday parties or gatherings, particularly if you might be around folks who are older or immunocompromised. Per the department’s guidance, you should stay home if you test positive OR feel sick with COVID-like symptoms.
With $50M in new Pa. funding, Krasner says Philly can double down on successful crime investigation strategies
The state of Pennsylvania is granting nearly $50 million to the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with a focus on gun violence investigations and prosecution.
Where to get free COVID tests; Mummers Parade switches channels; How to shop your values | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Where to find COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings. The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has...
Will Pennsylvania Weather Be Hazardous on Christmas?
Many people love the feeling of waking up on Christmas morning and seeing a bunch of fluffy, cold, white snow on the ground. As it turns out, plenty of people are going to see snow across America this Christmas, including some in Pennsylvania. Of course, that can be bad news...
New developments rising; Candidates swarm for mayor and Council; New school board president | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Two huge new developments at opposite sides of Center City were officially announced this week. Rivermark Northern Liberties is the name for the new mixed-use complex on the Delaware riverfront, bringing residences, retail, and public space to the former Festival Pier. Across town at 20th and Arch, officials confirmed plans for a new office tower for insurance giant Chubb, which will rise 20 stories and create over 1,000 new jobs. [Billy Penn/PhillyVoice]
Philadelphia reaches 500 homicides in 2022 as concerns about crime, gun violence continue
PHILADELPHIA - With just 11 days left in 2022, Philadelphia has hit an unfortunate milestone. As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., Philadelphia police reported 500 homicides across the city. The city has continued to see a steady increase in homicides since 2016, according to data from law enforcement. In 2020,...
Triple threat: Flu, COVID-19 and RSV wreaking havoc before holiday travel
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospitals across the country are hitting capacity as flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus cases rise into the millions. The spread of COVID-19 has increased by more than 35% in the last two weeks. Nationwide flu activity remains high, with 15 million cases, and experts say...
SEPTA Struggles: Fare Prices, Unreliability Keep Riders from Coming Back
Like most transit agencies across the country, SEPTA has been struggling to recover from the ridership loss caused by the pandemic, writes Anthony Hennen for the Trib Live. A new report from Moovit has found that the biggest issues transit riders in Philadelphia include unreliable systems, fare prices, trip time, and safety. These issues present a major problem for SEPTA, which is still reeling from ridership plummeting due to a sizable part of commuters still working from home.
Recreation center damaged by fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Fire damaged a recreation center in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.
