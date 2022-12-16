ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chalkbeat

Philadelphia schools superintendent reorganizes leadership team

In what he says is an effort to accelerate lagging student achievement in the district, Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington is reorganizing his top management team and conducting a national search for three key positions. Watlington is eliminating the position of chief of schools, now held by Evelyn Nunez, and creating two associate superintendents, one for elementary schools and one for secondary schools. Nunez will be put in charge of elementary schools, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

Philadelphia school district adding 47 alternative-fuel buses

(The Center Square) – Forty-seven school buses on nontraditional power are expected to transport students in Philadelphia this coming year. The city's public school district, which bought its first five electric buses in 2022, plans to expand its alternative-fueled fleet in 2023 in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. Thirty-eight would run on propane, nine on electricity, the latter purchased through a state grant. The district has 370 buses....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency. SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Where to find free at-home COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings

The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has not gone away. The Philadelphia Health Department recommends testing before attending any holiday parties or gatherings, particularly if you might be around folks who are older or immunocompromised. Per the department’s guidance, you should stay home if you test positive OR feel sick with COVID-like symptoms.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Weather Be Hazardous on Christmas?

Many people love the feeling of waking up on Christmas morning and seeing a bunch of fluffy, cold, white snow on the ground. As it turns out, plenty of people are going to see snow across America this Christmas, including some in Pennsylvania. Of course, that can be bad news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

New developments rising; Candidates swarm for mayor and Council; New school board president | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Two huge new developments at opposite sides of Center City were officially announced this week. Rivermark Northern Liberties is the name for the new mixed-use complex on the Delaware riverfront, bringing residences, retail, and public space to the former Festival Pier. Across town at 20th and Arch, officials confirmed plans for a new office tower for insurance giant Chubb, which will rise 20 stories and create over 1,000 new jobs. [Billy Penn/PhillyVoice]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

SEPTA Struggles: Fare Prices, Unreliability Keep Riders from Coming Back

Like most transit agencies across the country, SEPTA has been struggling to recover from the ridership loss caused by the pandemic, writes Anthony Hennen for the Trib Live. A new report from Moovit has found that the biggest issues transit riders in Philadelphia include unreliable systems, fare prices, trip time, and safety. These issues present a major problem for SEPTA, which is still reeling from ridership plummeting due to a sizable part of commuters still working from home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

