Los Angeles, CA

The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke

From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WISCONSIN STATE
Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner

Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno.  Kershaw got brutally honest as well on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “JT is such a cornerstone of the […] The post Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WATCH: 7’5″ Sim Bhullar reacts to scuffle and win over Dwight Howard

Things got a little bit testy in the Taiwanese T1 League lately as former NBA champion Dwight Howard got himself in a bit of an altercation with an opponent. It wasn’t just any opponent either, as this particular player actually made the 6-foot-10 Howard look a lot smaller than he actually is. Howard is not […] The post WATCH: 7’5″ Sim Bhullar reacts to scuffle and win over Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch

The Chicago Bulls have suddenly reached an organizational crossroads. Even if they make major personnel changes as the February 9th trade deadline fast approaches, though, at least one central figure is likely to remain in Chicago for the foreseeable future. In a must-read story detailing the slumping Bulls’ status both now and going forward, Shams […] The post Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls

Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday. Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It […] The post WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Timberwolves unlock new level of Anthony Edwards’ game that is powering recent success

Despite missing the services of the tandem of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to defy expectations and win all their last three games. A big reason for their recent success is the play of Anthony Edwards, who is seemingly taking more of a table-setter role for the Timberwolves, particularly in […] The post Timberwolves unlock new level of Anthony Edwards’ game that is powering recent success appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Zach LaVine responds to rumors of tension with DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

Things aren’t looking good for the Chicago Bulls 29 games in, sitting at 11-18, which puts them in 11th place in the East. Because of their poor start, there have been rumors of tension between star duo Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who were both All-Stars last season. According to the Athletic, the Bulls have […] The post Zach LaVine responds to rumors of tension with DeMar DeRozan, Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion

After a tumultuous and controversial past few months, Robert Sarver has agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for a valuation worth $4 billion. Naturally, the whole NBA world celebrated and showed excitement for the new owner and the departure of the disgraced Sarver. Sarver put the Suns and the […] The post NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sixers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

As the holiday season approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They’re enjoying a five-game winning streak and currently sit in the fifth seed of a tightly packed Eastern Conference. But anyone who isn’t fooling themselves knows the truth about the Sixers: They’re a team in need of a roster upgrade or two in order to be taken more seriously as a title contender.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson

At this point, it remains unclear when Brandon Ingram will be able to return to the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 25-year-old recently suffered a setback on his road to recovery from a sprain on his big left toe which further delayed his return to action. Right now, the Pels have yet to […] The post Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

