Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Wild Ja Morant ejection in Grizzlies vs. Thunder sparks outrage, calls for referee to be punished
Ja Morant’s shocking ejection for talking to a fan sparked outrage around NBA Twitter, with several fans demanding the league to suspend, fine or fire the referee who made the call. For those who missed it, Morant was handed his second technical foul late in the second quarter of...
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner
Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. Kershaw got brutally honest as well on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “JT is such a cornerstone of the […] The post Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Updated Injury Status For Grizzlies-Nuggets Game
Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.
WATCH: 7’5″ Sim Bhullar reacts to scuffle and win over Dwight Howard
Things got a little bit testy in the Taiwanese T1 League lately as former NBA champion Dwight Howard got himself in a bit of an altercation with an opponent. It wasn’t just any opponent either, as this particular player actually made the 6-foot-10 Howard look a lot smaller than he actually is. Howard is not […] The post WATCH: 7’5″ Sim Bhullar reacts to scuffle and win over Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch
The Chicago Bulls have suddenly reached an organizational crossroads. Even if they make major personnel changes as the February 9th trade deadline fast approaches, though, at least one central figure is likely to remain in Chicago for the foreseeable future. In a must-read story detailing the slumping Bulls’ status both now and going forward, Shams […] The post Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lauri Markkanen carries Jazz past Pistons
Lauri Markkanen tied his career high with 38 points and the visiting Utah Jazz pulled away from the Detroit Pistons
WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls
Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday. Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It […] The post WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Dejounte Murray reveals what ‘upset’ him the most in thrilling win vs. Magic
The Atlanta Hawks were given a proper scare by the Orlando Magic on Monday night in what turned out to be a nail-biter of a contest. Dejounte Murray and the Hawks were able to hold on to the win, but it required a couple of clutch free throws from the All-Star guard to seal the 126-125 victory.
Timberwolves unlock new level of Anthony Edwards’ game that is powering recent success
Despite missing the services of the tandem of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to defy expectations and win all their last three games. A big reason for their recent success is the play of Anthony Edwards, who is seemingly taking more of a table-setter role for the Timberwolves, particularly in […] The post Timberwolves unlock new level of Anthony Edwards’ game that is powering recent success appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls players had ‘blow up’ at halftime in loss to Timberwolves
The Chicago Bulls are imploding. Their struggles have led to tension amongst their players. A recent report stated that Bulls players got into a “blow up” at halftime in their recent 150-126 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Joe Cowley. Cowley reported that the blow...
Zion Williamson, Pelicans’ 4-game losing skid draws honest reaction from Willie Green
The New Orleans Pelicans have recently fallen back down to earth after what was a scorching run that took them all the way to the top of the Western Conference. Since then, they have lost four straight games and have been knocked all the way down to fourth in the West.
Zach LaVine responds to rumors of tension with DeMar DeRozan, Bulls
Things aren’t looking good for the Chicago Bulls 29 games in, sitting at 11-18, which puts them in 11th place in the East. Because of their poor start, there have been rumors of tension between star duo Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who were both All-Stars last season. According to the Athletic, the Bulls have […] The post Zach LaVine responds to rumors of tension with DeMar DeRozan, Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion
After a tumultuous and controversial past few months, Robert Sarver has agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for a valuation worth $4 billion. Naturally, the whole NBA world celebrated and showed excitement for the new owner and the departure of the disgraced Sarver. Sarver put the Suns and the […] The post NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA-Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury majority stake at record $4 billion valuation
Dec 20 (Reuters) - United Wholesale Mortgage President and CEO Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin have agreed to buy a majority stake in the NBA's Phoenix Suns and associated women's team Phoenix Mercury, in a deal that values the franchises at a record $4 billion.
Sixers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
As the holiday season approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They’re enjoying a five-game winning streak and currently sit in the fifth seed of a tightly packed Eastern Conference. But anyone who isn’t fooling themselves knows the truth about the Sixers: They’re a team in need of a roster upgrade or two in order to be taken more seriously as a title contender.
Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson
At this point, it remains unclear when Brandon Ingram will be able to return to the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 25-year-old recently suffered a setback on his road to recovery from a sprain on his big left toe which further delayed his return to action. Right now, the Pels have yet to […] The post Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Billy Donovan has lost Bulls locker room amid major roster problems?
It feels like the Chicago Bulls are about to implode right now. Their stars appear to be beefing, opposing teams are monitoring the situation for a potential fallout, and right now, it seems that even head coach Billy Donovan’s job is in danger. NBA guru Shams Charania recently provided...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/20/2022
The Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies for a Western Conference matchup on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Nuggets prediction and pick. The Grizzlies own the top record in the West at (19-10) as they have just lost two games at home all...
