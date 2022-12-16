ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!

Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston

Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
BOSTON, MA
offMetro.com

Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts

We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
WESTFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

Writing + leaving notes in Southie – kids are getting in on the action

Writing and leaving notes for neighbors is not just for adults anymore. One South Boston fifth grader has had it up to here with how one local driver is parking his/her car. We realize it’s a tale as old as time, someone parking like a jerk in the neighborhood and a neighbor writing a harshly worded note usually peppered with expletives. But this is the first time we’ve seen one written in perfect printing by a kid!
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts

Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEEI announces programming shuffle

If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
BOSTON, MA
scituation.net

Check Out the New Showcase Theater in Hanover

The closing of Scituate’s movie theater left a gaping hole in our community. Moviegoers had the choice to drive to the Hingham Shipyard or to Braintree–both locations being too far to bother most of the time. On top of paying for tickets and snacks, your bank account will take another blow just by the gas it takes to get there.
HANOVER, MA
Time Out Global

Most Festive Bars and Restaurants in Boston

Get into a relationship with our newsletter. Discover the best of the city, first. By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts

Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Good Life, a bar for 'everyone,' closes after 17 years

Techno. House. Rap. Reggae. Those are just some of the genres of music Good Life played frequently during its 17 years in business. On Dec. 17, the downtown Boston bar will close permanently. It’s a big loss for the local scene, says Rachel Domond of Boston, as she stands outside...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.

20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Will We See a White Christmas in New England?

Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Katie Thompson Set to Emcee the 2023 Imagine the Possibilities Gala on April 28

Hosted By: Katie Thompson, WCVB NewsCenter 5 Transportation Reporter. Bridgewell strengthens communities by providing an unmatched range of social and human services that empower people with disabilities and other life challenges to live safe, self-directed and productive lives. The Imagine the Possibilities Gala provides critical financial support for this important work.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Medford Brewing Company Opens in West Medford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A former contract brewery has debuted its very own brewery and taproom after being in the works for nearly four years. According to a Facebook post from the place, Medford Brewing Company is now open in West Medford, moving into an old auto body shop on Harvard Avenue. Co-founders Nick Bolitho and Max Heinegg established the company in 2015 and started looking for a space in early 2019, with the West Medford plans being announced last October.
MEDFORD, MA

