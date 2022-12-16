Read full article on original website
Marquette dance studio spreads holiday cheer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studio partnered with Lake Superior Village to give back to the community. The studio held its 14th annual Pay it Forward Holiday Giving Program Tuesday. The organizations sponsored seven different children to make sure they have a wonderful Christmas morning. Staff said that...
Battle of the Bells begins
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.
Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season. The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room...
‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.
Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s door decorating contest
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Tuesday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School for its door decorating contest’s wrap-up. With much to see in little time, Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the displays. The...
Select Realty organizes sleigh rides for Gwinn, K.I. Sawyer elementary students
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary students in Gwinn and K.I. Sawyer got a special ride Monday. Students were taken on sleigh rides around their school. Select Realty employees made it happen. They also put together goody bags for the 500 total students at Gilbert and K.I. Sawyer Elementary Schools. “We...
‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Both of the meetings will...
‘I love it here’: New Escanaba DDA director focuses on city promoting
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba has a new Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director and he’s focusing on new marketing and promotions. Craig Worpel is a lifelong yooper and he’s taken on this new role to help grow the city. Worpel has already increased the DDA’s online presence and...
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened Monday in Au Train Township. Around 9:00 p.m., a 911 call was received about a a snowmobile crash on Trail #7 approximately 1 mile north of the Buckhorn Road. A...
Alger County officials address concerns about animal shelter
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the public spoke during public comment regarding the Alger County animal shelter on Monday night. Earlier in the month, the county decided not to renew the lease for the shelter which expires at the end of Dec. Instead, the shelter will become a county...
Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
Next steps revealed for Marquette’s new affordable housing project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city-owned property at 600 W Spring St. in Marquette is one step closer to becoming an affordable housing site for low-income residents. This is after the Marquette City Commission approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity last Monday that proposed the construction of eight single-family homes at the site.
Forest health workshop educates landowners, timber professionals on invasive species
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 45 landowners and timber professionals gathered in Iron Mountain to learn about the health of our forests. Participants heard speakers talk about invasive species and what programs are available to them. The Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) hosted the workshop. “They get together and...
Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
Iron Bay Restaurant hosts first-ever gingerbread house competition
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gingerbread houses were the star of Iron Bay Restaurant’s new holiday activity. The restaurant hosted its first-ever gingerbread house competition. Teams of up to four people cut into fresh gingerbread to assemble their houses. Houses were judged on artist, craftsmanship, creativity and wow factor. Iron...
