Marquette, MI

WLUC

Marquette dance studio spreads holiday cheer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studio partnered with Lake Superior Village to give back to the community. The studio held its 14th annual Pay it Forward Holiday Giving Program Tuesday. The organizations sponsored seven different children to make sure they have a wonderful Christmas morning. Staff said that...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Battle of the Bells begins

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season. The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Monday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened Monday in Au Train Township. Around 9:00 p.m., a 911 call was received about a a snowmobile crash on Trail #7 approximately 1 mile north of the Buckhorn Road. A...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Alger County officials address concerns about animal shelter

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the public spoke during public comment regarding the Alger County animal shelter on Monday night. Earlier in the month, the county decided not to renew the lease for the shelter which expires at the end of Dec. Instead, the shelter will become a county...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Next steps revealed for Marquette’s new affordable housing project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city-owned property at 600 W Spring St. in Marquette is one step closer to becoming an affordable housing site for low-income residents. This is after the Marquette City Commission approved a plan by Habitat for Humanity last Monday that proposed the construction of eight single-family homes at the site.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Iron Bay Restaurant hosts first-ever gingerbread house competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gingerbread houses were the star of Iron Bay Restaurant’s new holiday activity. The restaurant hosted its first-ever gingerbread house competition. Teams of up to four people cut into fresh gingerbread to assemble their houses. Houses were judged on artist, craftsmanship, creativity and wow factor. Iron...
MARQUETTE, MI

