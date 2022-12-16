Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
Related
Lauri Markkanen carries Jazz past Pistons
Lauri Markkanen tied his career high with 38 points and the visiting Utah Jazz pulled away from the Detroit Pistons
Tri-City Herald
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Receive Last Minute Injury Updates vs. Raptors
After being listed as probable for Sunday's game vs. the Toronto Raptors, both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been upgraded to available for the Golden State Warriors. The two players both have unique injury situations, with Thompson still taking a cautious approach due to his injury history, and Green managing smaller injuries that pop up from time to time.
Tri-City Herald
Mock Trade Negotiation: Trent Jr + OG Anunoby
In this SI “Mock Trade” article series All Hornets site content manager James Plowright will be conducting various trade negotiations with journalists who cover other NBA teams in an effort to upgrade Charlotte’s roster via trade. Jay Rosalas (Raptors HQ) plays the role of General Manager for the Toronto Raptors as James enquires about potential OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr trades.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA-Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury majority stake at record $4 billion valuation
Dec 20 (Reuters) - United Wholesale Mortgage President and CEO Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin have agreed to buy a majority stake in the NBA's Phoenix Suns and associated women's team Phoenix Mercury, in a deal that values the franchises at a record $4 billion.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 16 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Heading into the holiday weekend, the NFL action is spread out across four days. The Jaguars and Jets kick things off in Week 16 with their matchup Thursday night. Then, the bulk of the games are played Saturday on Christmas Eve, followed by three games on Christmas, and one Monday Night, which is a less-than-thrilling game between the Chargers and Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Rebound in MMQB’s NFL Power Ranking Poll
The New York Giants, who were trending downward in the MMQB's weekly NFL power ranking poll a week ago,jumped up seven spots, from No. 18 to No 11 this week, thanks to their big win on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders. Notes MMQB's Conor Orr of the Giants' rise:
Tri-City Herald
How Sunday’s Week 15 Slate Impacts Seahawks Playoff Odds
Following Thursday's disappointing 21-13 loss to the 49ers, the reeling Seahawks have lost four of their past five games, including three contests at Lumen Field. As a result, they currently sit outside of the top seven spots in the NFC playoff race and the NFC West title now is out of the question.
Comments / 0