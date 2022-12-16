Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Related
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma responds to rumors of possible Lakers reunion
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in the deal that got them Russell Westbrook. Things between Kuzma and L.A., right around the time he got dealt, were really bad. He was getting anonymously trashed by team officials on a weekly basis. Him and LeBron James were quite clearly not getting along.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Picked Him Up And Took Him Out For Dinner Before Going To The Gym: "I'm Going To The Club"
Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant weren't as close as AI would have wanted to be, but they still shared many memories together. They will always be linked with each other as they came to the league in the same year. Iverson was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No....
Jrue Holiday shares who are the top five defenders in the NBA and leaves out a big name
Jrue Holiday gave love to a couple of his teammates, but still left a big one out.
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Makes Huge Donation To Bowie State University
KD’s donation will help BSU enhance its facilities. Kevin Durant has always repped for his home state of Maryland. Whenever he has the opportunity, Durant will make charitable contributions to organizations in the area. Additionally, he has expressed support for the schools in the state, especially at the HBCU level.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaVar Ball Rips Lakers While Speaking On LaMelo’s Future
LaVar Ball doesn’t have many positive things to say about the Lakers. LaVar Ball is easily one of the most famous fathers in the entire world. A few years ago, Ball gained prominence thanks to the way he was promoting his oldest son, Lonzo. At the time, the Lakers were pathetic and they were going to get a high draft pick. As a California native, LaVar was able to advocate for his son to go to the Lakers and that is exactly what happened.
Sixers viewed as a team under pressure to make a trade in order to win
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is expected to compete for a championship in the 2022-23 season. Sitting at 16-12, they have won four games in a row and it appears that they are beginning to turn the corner a bit. However, it does seem that there is something...
Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players
Over a decade after he slugged it out with them in the playoffs, one former Boston Celtics champion is beefing with the Orlando Magic again. The Celtics and Magic met for a pair of back-to-back games on Friday and Sunday (both taking place in Boston). After Friday’s contest, which Orlando won 117-109, retired ex-Celtics guard... The post Former Celtics champion gets into bizarre feud with Orlando Magic players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
Howard basketball knocks off Harvard for first time ever
Howard basketball got the better of Harvard for the first time ever on Sunday afternoon. The post Howard basketball knocks off Harvard for first time ever appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mavericks Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
Talent comes in many forms, especially in the NBA. There’s a tremendous difference between being good at something and being one of the best at it. Let’s say you need major surgery. If you find out that your surgeon is one of the best in the world, that’s very reassuring. If you’re told that they’re simply good, it may be a little harder to sleep at night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jermaine Dupri Claims Credit For NYC Radio Playing Southern Hip-Hop
Jermaine Dupri says he opened the doors for Southern hip-hop acts to get spins on NYC radio. Jermaine Dupri wants credit for Southern rappers prospering on East Coast radio. During a recent appearance on The Gauds Show, Jermaine Dupri discussed his upcoming Verzuz battle against Diddy, leading to a conversation about New York radio. According to JD, he broke down the doors for Southern acts to get representation on NYC’s radio circuit.
WATCH: Incredibly Wholesome Interaction Between Kevin Durant and Young Fan
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant got an amazing reaction from this young fan before the Toronto Raptors game
Comments / 0