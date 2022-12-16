FIFA 23 World Cup Campaign Player Pick SBC went live at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 20 during the World Cup Team of the Tournament and Winter Wildcard Swaps promotions. EA Sports will periodically release campaign based SBCs and packs throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle giving players a chance to pack promotional items from recent promotions. The World Cup has come and gone with Argentina taking home the trophy in Qatar and accordingly the World Cup festivities in FUT are ending.

7 HOURS AGO