ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock woman arrested, accused of assaulting government employee, LPD report

By Wes Rumbelow
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5vEX_0jlSD8iT00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Amanda Moreno, 36, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Government Employee Thursday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a civil disturbance and found three Child Protective Services (CPS) workers.

Man who ‘considers himself a furry’ confesses to LPD 1,000 acts of bestiality with dog

According to the report, one of the workers was visibly upset and told an officer that she and one of the other CPS workers had picked up Moreno to “discuss placement of [Moreno’s] son with her parents at the time.”

The victim told police that at first, Moreno was cooperative, but once the second CPS worker went to ask the grandfather a question, she began yelling and screaming, approached the second CPS worker and started “yelling in her face and almost touching her face” according to the report.

Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news

The victim told Moreno to go outside multiple times, and Moreno then began yelling at her. Moreno then swung at the victim, missed, swung again with the opposite arm and “struck her in [the face.]”

Officers spoke with the third CPS worker, who said that during the incident, she heard Moreno yelling that she was going to “kill all of them,” according to the report.

Snyder man gets over 5 years in prison on child pornography charge

Officers discovered that Moreno had an active warrant for her arrest for a “similar incident.”

The victim refused EMS and Moreno was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Fugitive arrested in Lubbock faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man arrested in Lubbock County Monday evening now faces multiple charges after evading law enforcement. The Garza County Sheriff’s Office reports fugitive 38-year-old Scotie Glenn Armstrong was a passenger of a vehicle going down U.S. Highway 84 when he got out and evaded deputies on foot. He was arrested a short time later by a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy with the assistance of Buffalo Springs Police and Garza County Sergeant Rick Elizondo.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a Lubbock man. According to a press release from Lubbock Police Department, Patrick Jones, 40, was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD investigating crash that killed 52-year-old man at Lubbock dealership

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash that ended at a car dealership and left 52-year-old David Singleterry dead on Thursday. According to LPD, Singleterry was driving a car east in the 6300 block of the access road of Spur 327. He veered north through the grass median, onto the main lanes of Spur 327, then hit the median.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy